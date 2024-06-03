The asset managers identified for strongest brand value

When it comes to their brand, BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) have been identified as the two asset managers with the strongest brand value.

A survey by Brand Finance of 5,000 brands globally found BlackRock is the world’s most valuable asset management brand with a brand value of over US$7 billion ($10.5 billion), attributed to its robust revenue growth and innovation.

“BlackRock’s high place in the rankings is underpinned by its forward-thinking approach in technology and sustainability, which attracts clients and drives market evolution. BlackRock’s diverse product offerings have significantly contributed to its market position, securing its status as the leading AM globally.”

In a close second was J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) with a brand value sitting just below US$7 billion while Vanguard is in third place with a brand value of US$6 billion.

It also noted the wider JP Morgan group scored highly for its brand value with a score of 87.4 out of 100 which is based on marketing investment, stakeholder equity and the impact of those on business performance.

“JP Morgan noted exceptional scores across several brand strength metrics, including awareness, familiarity, and performance.” the report noted.

The top 10 most-valuable asset management brands are:

BlackRock JPMAM Vanguard Blackstone Fidelity Investments Goldman Sachs State Street Global Advisors Bank of America Morgan Stanley Investment Management KKR

The top 10 strongest asset management brands are:

JPMAM BlackRock Morgan Stanley Investment Management Goldman Sachs Vanguard HSBC Asset Management Deutsche Bank Fidelity Investments Blackstone AXA Investment Managers

Brand valuations helps companies to understand the value of their brand with stronger brands likely to be in a better position to attract investors and secure financing, attract and retain talent, be viewed favourable and improve customer acquisition and retention.