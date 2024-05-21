The 24 States Where Saving Money Is Hardest

Fertnig / Getty Images

When you think of states where saving money is the hardest, locations like California and New York come to mind. But do they really top the list? States vary due to multiple factors, and the standards for comparing bigger states to smaller states may just be a thin line.

Learn More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

This is why GOBankingRates looked into the states where saving money is really hardest, using data like average expenditures, cost of living, median salary and mean income. With these results, you can understand why it’s harder to save in some states than others.

Here are the 24 states where it’s hardest to save money. If you’re considering moving to any of them, these numbers could come in handy.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Average Expenditures: $2,039

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,341

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,379

Annual Total Cost of Living: $52,550

Salary Needed: $105,100

Household Mean Income: $104,600

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$500

Trending Now: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

Check Out: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Average Expenditures: $1,838

Average Mortgage Payment: $1,937

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,775

Annual Total Cost of Living: $45,297

Salary Needed: $90,594

Household Mean Income: $89,267

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$1,327

Find Out: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

jmoor17 / Getty Images

Wyoming

Average Expenditures: $1,936

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,074

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,010

Annual Total Cost of Living: $48,122

Salary Needed: $96,244

Household Mean Income: $94,901

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$1,343

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

Average Expenditures: $1,946

Average Mortgage Payment: $1,797

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,743

Annual Total Cost of Living: $44,917

Salary Needed: $89,834

Household Mean Income: $88,488

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$1,346

©iStock.com

North Carolina

Average Expenditures: $1,966

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,019

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,985

Annual Total Cost of Living: $47,822

Salary Needed: $95,644

Household Mean Income: $92,878

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$2,766

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average Expenditures: $2,676

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,239

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,916

Annual Total Cost of Living: $58,989

Salary Needed: $117,978

Household Mean Income: $110,602

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$7,376

Read Next: Here’s How Much the Definition of Rich Has Changed in Every State

ajansen / Getty Images

Washington, DC

Average Expenditures: $2,166

Average Mortgage Payment: $4,436

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $6,602

Annual Total Cost of Living: $79,226

Salary Needed: $158,451

Household Mean Income: $150,292

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$8,159

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Average Expenditures: $2,271

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,998

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $5,269

Annual Total Cost of Living: $63,227

Salary Needed: $126,453

Household Mean Income: $118,118

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$8,335

Judd Brotman / Getty Images

New Mexico

Average Expenditures: $1,926

Average Mortgage Payment: $1,837

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,764

Annual Total Cost of Living: $45,162

Salary Needed: $90,324

Household Mean Income: $81,035

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$9,289

littleny / iStock.com

Florida

Average Expenditures: $1,970

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,521

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,491

Annual Total Cost of Living: $53,896

Salary Needed: $107,792

Household Mean Income: $96,992

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$10,800

Be Aware: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

aimintang / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Average Expenditures: $2,067

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,833

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,900

Annual Total Cost of Living: $58,800

Salary Needed: $117,600

Household Mean Income: $106,511

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$11,089

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

Average Expenditures: $2,183

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,392

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,574

Annual Total Cost of Living: $54,892

Salary Needed: $109,783

Household Mean Income: $97,810

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$11,973

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average Expenditures: $2,014

Average Mortgage Payment: $3,420

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $5,434

Annual Total Cost of Living: $65,211

Salary Needed: $130,422

Household Mean Income: $117,508

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$12,914

Pavliha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average Expenditures: $1,970

Average Mortgage Payment: $3,218

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $5,188

Annual Total Cost of Living: $62,258

Salary Needed: $124,516

Household Mean Income: $111,416

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$13,100

For You: Nearly Half of Americans Struggle To Pay Their Utility Bills: 5 Ways To Save

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Average Expenditures: $2,007

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,680

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,687

Annual Total Cost of Living: $56,242

Salary Needed: $112,485

Household Mean Income: $98,569

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$13,916

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average Expenditures: $2,342

Average Mortgage Payment: $3,899

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $6,240

Annual Total Cost of Living: $74,883

Salary Needed: $149,767

Household Mean Income: $134,568

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$15,199

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average Expenditures: $2,113

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,387

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,500

Annual Total Cost of Living: $54,005

Salary Needed: $108,009

Household Mean Income: $91,599

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$16,410

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Average Expenditures: $2,064

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,740

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,805

Annual Total Cost of Living: $57,657

Salary Needed: $115,315

Household Mean Income: $97,955

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$17,360

Learn More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Average Expenditures: $2,266

Average Mortgage Payment: $3,693

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $5,959

Annual Total Cost of Living: $71,509

Salary Needed: $143,019

Household Mean Income: $122,880

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$20,139

Greg Johnston / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average Expenditures: $1,982

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,761

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,742

Annual Total Cost of Living: $56,910

Salary Needed: $113,819

Household Mean Income: $92,780

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$21,039

Samson1976 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Average Expenditures: $2,158

Average Mortgage Payment: $3,075

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $5,233

Annual Total Cost of Living: $62,796

Salary Needed: $125,593

Household Mean Income: $103,330

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$22,263

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average Expenditures: $2,034

Average Mortgage Payment: $2,815

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,849

Annual Total Cost of Living: $58,185

Salary Needed: $116,370

Household Mean Income: $90,142

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$26,228

Find Out: 6 Valuable Everyday Items You Should Never Throw Away

stellalevi / Getty Images

California

Average Expenditures: $2,363

Average Mortgage Payment: $4,870

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $7,232

Annual Total Cost of Living: $86,789

Salary Needed: $173,578

Household Mean Income: $130,718

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$42,860

simonkr / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average Expenditures: $2,617

Average Mortgage Payment: $6,024

Monthly Total Cost of Living: $8,641

Annual Total Cost of Living: $103,694

Salary Needed: $207,389

Household Mean Income: $122,902

Household Mean Difference from Salary Needed: -$84,487

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the states with the easiest and hardest time saving money. First, GOBankingRates found a number of factors for each state as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, including total population, total households and mean household income. The cost of living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Data and multiplied by their respective average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents to find the average expenditure costs for each state. The average home value cost for single family homes was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Adding the average mortgage and the expenditure costs gives the total cost of living. Using the 50/30/20 rule, the salary needed can be calculated. The difference from the average household income was calculated and the states were sorted by the smallest to largest difference, showcasing the states were saving money is hardest to easiest. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 15, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 24 States Where Saving Money Is Hardest