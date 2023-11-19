November 19, 2023
Thanks to Efficiency Maine as a money saver



Contributed November 19, 2023

To the Editor;

Winter is the season to be grateful to Efficiency Maine, the agency that helps save money on home energy use. We started with an all-house energy audit, getting a great deal on insulation from basement to attic.

To the Editor;

Winter is the season to be grateful to Efficiency Maine, the agency that helps save money on home energy use. We started with an all-house energy audit, getting a great deal on insulation from basement to attic.

Heating our 1800s Cape then dropped our oil bill from three tanks down to one! Our savings were invested in a heat pump. It’s not only good down to minus 15 degrees, but gives us the bonus of summer air conditioning! 

When we needed to replace our old water heater, Efficiency Maine advised a heat pump water heater. Works great, and also keeps the cellar dehumidified. 

LED light bulbs provide the same light for a tiny fraction of the energy cost of old style incandescent bulbs. Efficiency Maine rebates allowed us to replace all our bulbs.

Hey! Make this winter yours to not only stay warm, but to save money bigtime. Contact efficiencymaine.com. 

Peter Garrett, PhD

Citizens Climate Lobby, Foundation for Climate Restoration

Winslow

Thank you for reading your 4 free articles this month. To continue
reading, and support local, rural journalism, please subscribe.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Premier League 'are to make radical change to prize money split, with Big Six sides in line for even MORE money'... just days after Everton were hit with 10-point deduction for breaking financial rules

Premier League ‘are to make radical change to prize money split, with Big Six sides in line for even MORE money’… just days after Everton were hit with 10-point deduction for breaking financial rules

November 19, 2023

Lasting Recovery in Small Caps Still Elusive as Debt Costs Bite

November 19, 2023

You may have missed

WHO declares loneliness an ‘urgent health threat’, launches commission

WHO declares loneliness an ‘urgent health threat’, launches commission

November 19, 2023
3 Charts That Will Make You a Smart Investor in 5 Minutes

3 Charts That Will Make You a Smart Investor in 5 Minutes

November 19, 2023

COSRX Launches TikTok Campaign Asking Consumers to ‘Prepare’ a Perfect Canvas to Improve Skincare Results

November 19, 2023
Ken Griffin Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

Ken Griffin Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

November 19, 2023

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd’s daily routine: Waking up at 5:15 a.m. and attending meetings after dropping her son off at school

November 19, 2023
How to retire in Thailand – and explore its tricky expatriate property rules

How to retire in Thailand – and explore its tricky expatriate property rules

November 19, 2023