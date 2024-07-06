July 6, 2024
Teaching financial literacy to the next generation


GROWING up, financial literacy was never part of my upbringing. Discussions about money were practically nonexistent in our household, as it was considered a sensitive and taboo subject. This unspoken rule created an environment where financial topics were avoided, leaving me without a clear understanding of money management.

When I was growing up, no one really taught me about managing money. In our family, talking about money was taboo. When I was in high school, my sister borrowed money from me and as I was asking her to pay me back, my mother gave me a scolding, telling me that families should not talk about money, much more asking them to pay me back, because according to her, money make families fight, and we didn’t want that. So for years, I’ve never been open talking about money, either with my family or with anybody else.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Dollar Tree: 21 Best Buys for Your Money in Late Summer

Dollar Tree: 21 Best Buys for Your Money in Late Summer

July 6, 2024
©Ramit Sethi

2 Money Lessons From Ramit Sethi That Gen Z Must Learn To Build Wealth

July 6, 2024

You may have missed

Teaching financial literacy to the next generation

Teaching financial literacy to the next generation

July 6, 2024
Dollar Tree: 21 Best Buys for Your Money in Late Summer

Dollar Tree: 21 Best Buys for Your Money in Late Summer

July 6, 2024
©Ramit Sethi

2 Money Lessons From Ramit Sethi That Gen Z Must Learn To Build Wealth

July 6, 2024
Easing ‘adulting’ for new jobseekers

Easing ‘adulting’ for new jobseekers

July 6, 2024
How Ozempic could save America's health system

How Ozempic could save America’s health system

July 6, 2024
Are We Really Surprised By The First Descendant's Monetisation?

Are We Really Surprised By The First Descendant’s Monetisation?

July 6, 2024