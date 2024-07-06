Teaching financial literacy to the next generation

GROWING up, financial literacy was never part of my upbringing. Discussions about money were practically nonexistent in our household, as it was considered a sensitive and taboo subject. This unspoken rule created an environment where financial topics were avoided, leaving me without a clear understanding of money management.

When I was growing up, no one really taught me about managing money. In our family, talking about money was taboo. When I was in high school, my sister borrowed money from me and as I was asking her to pay me back, my mother gave me a scolding, telling me that families should not talk about money, much more asking them to pay me back, because according to her, money make families fight, and we didn’t want that. So for years, I’ve never been open talking about money, either with my family or with anybody else.