Alabama tax free weekend: Teachers traveling to save money for the school year
by Olivia Gauthier
It’s tax free weekend in Alabama, and retailers are preparing for the influx of shoppers hoping to save money as families prepare for back to school.
Every year, Alabama shoppers are able to shop free of the states 4% sales tax.
As the school year approaches, there’s another group of people that also must prepare.
Not only are families preparing for back to school, but so are teachers.
We caught up with some teachers Saturday morning, who traveled from near and far to prepare for back to school and save a couple bucks.
In addition to the state sales tax being waived, more than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama also are waiving their local taxes. In some areas, the savings reach 10%.
You can find the full list of participating counties and municipalities here.
You can find a reference sheet of exempt items here.
