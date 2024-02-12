Teach Children Money Management Now To Set Them up for Success

One of the most valuable gifts you can give to the kids and teens in your life is an early grasp of financial literacy. This is especially crucial when they begin earning and managing their own money. These formative years present a golden opportunity to instill smart financial habits that translate into a lifetime of responsible money management.

The cornerstone of this financial education is a dedicated bank account. Owning an account and navigating real financial transactions offers invaluable firsthand experience. Children learn the art of growing savings, tracking balances and the critical skill of verifying statement accuracy.

Additionally, it’s never too early to pave the way for a child’s financial security. Opening a basic savings or CD account when they are still young plants the seeds of money mindfulness. This tangible tool lets them experience firsthand how even small amounts can grow over time, promoting valuable lessons in discipline, patience, and the power of interest.

Every deposit and withdrawal reinforces key concepts like responsible spending, prioritizing needs over wants, and the long-term benefits of saving versus impulsive spending. Remember, hands-on learning is far more impactful than lectures or theoretical lessons.

While it’s wise to monitor account activity, allow kids and teens the space to navigate minor missteps with small sums. These experiences offer invaluable learning opportunities, preparing them for responsible financial decisions when the stakes are higher.

Lastly, look for a financial partner that goes beyond traditional banking, offering interactive tools and resources tailored specifically for kids and teens. These platforms should seamlessly blend engaging educational content with real-world applications, creating a dynamic learning environment that complements practical experience.

By choosing the right financial partner and prioritizing early financial education, you can equip the kids and teens with the invaluable tools and knowledge needed to navigate the journey toward financial success, one mindful step at a time.

Stearns Bank’s SmartStart Accounts

Stearns Bank’s SmartStart for kids and teens isn’t just another bank account – it’s a start to a confident financial future. It’s never too early to start planning for the future. Kids and teens can develop essential money skills like saving, budgeting, responsible spending, and even witnessing the magic of compound interest through our SmartStart CDs and high-yield savings and checking accounts.

Unlike traditional CDs, SmartStart CDs let any child up to age 17 invest funds regularly, like allowance or chore earnings, boosting their savings potential even higher. And with competitive interest rates on all accounts, they’ll see their money blossom with every deposit.

But it’s not just about numbers. SmartStart’s intuitive online tools, like our “Learn & Earn” platform on StearnsConnect, make learning both engaging and interactive. This gamified program features bite-sized lessons on everything from budgeting basics to investing strategies, with fun quizzes and challenges that reward users with gift cards for their financial smarts.

Contact a Stearns team member today to discover how this unique program can equip the kids and teens in your life with the skills and values necessary for lifelong financial success.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.