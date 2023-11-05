Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee Can Save You Money This Holiday Season

You’re not alone if you’ve already begun your holiday shopping. If you plan to shop at Target, the company’s holiday price match guarantee could save you money. The retailer has some fantastic early holiday deals to help you keep more cash in your bank account.

But if something you purchase now through Dec. 24 goes on sale for a lower price, Target will pay you the difference. This policy can help you score the best deal possible. Here’s what you need to know about Target’s holiday price match guarantee.

Avoid overspending with Target’s holiday price match guarantee

If you find yourself strolling the aisles of your local Target store in search of gifts, you should know about the retailer’s holiday price match guarantee. If you make a Target purchase in-store or online between Oct. 22. and Dec. 24, and Target lowers the price on or before Dec. 24, you can request a price match.

You must show proof of purchase to qualify for a price adjustment. The lower-priced item must be identical to the one you purchased. I took advantage of this policy last holiday season. I took my Target receipt to the customer service desk, and the lower price was matched in seconds. Since I paid by card, I received a refund to my credit card for the price difference.

If you want to get your holiday shopping done as quickly as possible, this policy can give you greater confidence that you can get the best deal possible without waiting until the last minute to shop. But you’ll need to monitor prices after you shop to see if they’re reduced.

You can quickly look up prices on the Target mobile app. If you’re a Target Circle rewards member, you can also see your recent online and in-store shopping receipts in the app. Since Target runs weekly sales, it’s a good idea to review prices for your recent purchases every week so you don’t miss out on additional savings. Every cent you save adds up.

How to maximize your savings at Target

Target is a great place to shop if you like to save money. The retailer frequently runs sales on everyday essentials and holiday must-haves like electronics, clothes, and household goods. For regular shoppers working hard to reach their personal finance goals, it’s worthwhile to join Target’s free rewards program, Target Circle Rewards.

As a Target Circle Rewards member, you can earn cash back rewards on Target purchases. You can later redeem your earnings for a discount on future shopping trips. You can also activate money-saving offers that provide additional discounts.

Plus, Target will send you an annual birthday gift to reward you for your loyalty. If you’re not yet a member, you’re missing out on valuable rewards and deals. Check out a few little-known perks of a Target Circle Rewards membership.

You should also consider using rewards credit cards to pay for your purchases to maximize the rewards you earn. You can earn points, miles, or cash back when you charge items on your credit card. Check out our list of the best cash back credit cards to learn more.