Tanger Center is a ‘money maker’ for the city of Greensboro

Tanger Center is making Greensboro a boatload of money while not taxing residents at all Updated: 10:26 PM EDT Jun 18, 2024

The Tanger Center has been massively successful, but Tuesday is the first time the public learned that not only is the downtown community making money off the venue but the city of Greensboro overall.Matt Brown, the Director of the Greensboro Coliseum and Tanger Center, said, "We've had over a million people attend events here in just the three seasons."So many visitors that Brown, who is retiring, said Tanger is having to replace the carpet.The musical performances, comedy shows, and Broadway tickets combine to give the city a surplus.Brown reported a $1.1 million profit in the first season, $1.3 million in the second season, and a projected $1.5 million this year.This is great news, especially for the private management company taking over Tanger on July 1.Peter Luukko, co-chair of Oak View Group, said "The benchmark has been set. I mean, you look at those earnings, but these types of venues generally do not make money."Not only did Tanger make money, it spent more than $1 million of its debt service, as well as its capital and operating reserve. There are several plans to improve the venue, including updating the bathroom.Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan also reminded everyone that Tanger didn't cost taxpayers any money at all.Donors paid half the price for the nearly $100 million project, while a combination of ticket prices, parking fees, and a hotel room tax paid the other half.Up next, The Broadway Series kicks off with Back to the Future, MJ: The Musical, and Hamilton.