Tala holds financial education workshop and MSME exhibit to champion entrepreneurship

Aspiring entrepreneurs, MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) owners, and anyone who has a knack for business are in for an educational and exciting day on July 13, 2024 as Tala Philippines holds TALAkayan with Salve Duplito at the Trinoma Activity Center, Quezon City.

Tala, the world’s first fintech company for the Global Majority, conducts financial education workshops called TALAkayan hosted by financial literacy advocate and money expert Salve Duplito. Here, participants learn money management skills and other tools to help them take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals. They can also join fun games to test what they learned and to win amazing prizes.

For the 13th edition of TALAkayan, Tala will mount an exhibit alongside the learning session in cooperation with Iskaparate, a platform that helps put micro-entrepreneurs in the digital space. This will feature 16 homegrown entrepreneurs who will showcase their products ranging from crocheted items and clay creations to baked boneless bangus and bagoong. The exhibit is open to all who are looking to support local brands and enterprises.

Get to know and see the different home-grown and self-made businesses & entrepreneurs that are part of the Iskaparate network on exhibit on July 13 at the Level 1 Activity Center in Trinoma from 10AM – 10PM

To date, a total of 1,105 participants have joined TALAkayan workshops in various parts of the metro. Many of these people are entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs who were able to be equipped with useful financial techniques like creating a net income statement from Salve Duplito.

“Access to financial education is very important for all Filipinos, and I’m glad that Tala is able to extend this opportunity to entrepreneurial mothers, housewives, and individuals through the TALAkayan workshop. We hope that through this, we can help them in improving their business and financial lives, in general,” said Duplito.

Empower and Transform Founder and President Salve Duplito is on a mission to disrupt the Philippine financial landscape through financial education and literacy. Together with her team, they conduct each workshop with activities that’s informative, inspirational and relatable to their audience.

In every step of an aspiring entrepreneur’s journey, Tala is there to provide support through its accessible financial services. With just a few clicks on their smartphones, they can apply for a loan from Tala to use as capital and start a food distributor business, a sari-sari store, or even as small as selling ready-to-eat meals online. By observing on-time repayments, borrowers can also grow their loan limits, which they can utilize to further expand their business.

TALA Philippines, in partnership with Empower and Transform, held different financial education workshops for Filipinos, empowering their financial journey towards financial freedom. One of the key highlights of the workshop was when participants were asked to create a vision board about their goals and dreams.

“Tala has always been a reliable and trusted partner of MSME owners. Aside from providing easy access to flexible, convenient online credit to support their businesses, we aim to guide them in their financial journey through our TALAkayan workshops,” said Missy Santos, Senior Marketing Manager of Tala. “The success stories of our customers inspire us to further strengthen our commitment to bridge the financial gap for the Global Majority.”

The exhibit happening on July 13 will run from 10 AM to 10 PM while the workshop will start at 2 PM. Walk-in attendees are welcome to join and may register onsite before the workshop begins. For more updates, visit TALA’s official Facebook page and website.

ADVT.

This article is brought to you by Tala.









