Switching your electric supplier could save money on your next bill

You may save money on your electric bill if you take advantage of the upcoming seasonal decrease in distributor rates by switching to a new supplier.

The rate change will occur on Saturday, June 1.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming rate change, and how to choose a new supplier.

How much will I save on my electric bill, and what happens if I don’t choose a new supplier?

Outside of service distributor UGI, the rates for every electric distributor in Pennsylvania will decrease, which in theory will lower overall supplier costs.

The reduction in supplier costs should in turn reach customers, although the savings will differ depending on which supplier you switch to.

If customers do not switch, they will continue to receive service from their current supplier.

Here are the rate changes, according to the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission:

Citizens’ Electric: from 9.869 to 8.089 cents per kWh (down 18%)

from 9.869 to 8.089 cents per kWh (down 18%) Duquesne Light: from 10.46 to 10.37 cents per kWh (down .9%)

from 10.46 to 10.37 cents per kWh (down .9%) Met-Ed: from 11.306 to 10.404 cents per kWh (down 8%)

from 11.306 to 10.404 cents per kWh (down 8%) PECO: from 9.425 cents to 9.276 cents per kWh (down 1.6%)

from 9.425 cents to 9.276 cents per kWh (down 1.6%) Penelec: from 10.607 to 9.744 cents per kWh (down 8.1%)

Penn Power: from 11.231 to 10.389 cents per kWh (down 7.5%)

from 11.231 to 10.389 cents per kWh (down 7.5%) Pike County: from 8.1852 to 8.0590 cents per kWh (down 1.5%)

from 8.1852 to 8.0590 cents per kWh (down 1.5%) PPL: from 11.028 to 10.04 cents per kWh (down 8.9%)

from 11.028 to 10.04 cents per kWh (down 8.9%) UGI: from 9.978 to 10.525 cents per kWh (up 5.5%)

from 9.978 to 10.525 cents per kWh (up 5.5%) Wellsboro Electric: from 9.206 to 8.132 cents per kWh (down 11.7%)

from 9.206 to 8.132 cents per kWh (down 11.7%) West Penn Power: from 10.001 to 8.787 cents per kWh (down 12.1%)

PECO’s 2022 rate hike request:PECO requests natural gas delivery rate increases. Bills for residential customers could go up 13 %

How can I switch and save on my electric bill?

There are dozens of energy suppliers in Pennsylvania, and customers can shop for the best deal through PA PowerSwitch’s website, which checks your ZIP code for distributor and supplier.

You will need a copy of your latest electric bill to complete the switch online.

PECO’s 2023 rate hike request:Electric and natural gas prices in PA to reset. What you need to know to shop around

The PUC also provides tips for switching consumers.

“It is important for every utility customer to understand their electric generation supply charges, whether through default service or a contract with a competitive supplier,” read a portion of PUC’s switching press release. “Key questions to ask include: How do competitive suppliers’ rates compare with the utility’s Price to Compare? Is the supplier contract for a fixed or variable rate? If variable, what are the conditions for price changes? Does the contract include monthly service fees, early termination fees, or other fees? When will the contract expire, and what are the options as the end date approaches?”

Anything else I should know about switching electric suppliers?

If witching service provides, the PUC also advises customers to be aware of contract expiration dates and be aware of any renewal notices.

“Shopping customers will receive two contract renewal notices from their supplier — an initial notice 45-60 days prior to the contract’s expiration date and an ‘options notice,’ at least 30 days before their contract ends,” read the PUC release. “The options notice includes important information on the supplier’s proposed changes to current terms of service as well as other consumer options – including shopping for another supplier or returning to the utility’s default service.

“Consumers can also choose to contact their current supplier to discuss other possible offers and products.”

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.