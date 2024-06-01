June 1, 2024
Caisse enters share capital increase deal with transportation company, agrees to share repurchase deal with consulting firm

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is participating in a share capital increase deal with Alstom, a sustainable transportation solutions company. The investment…

Taskrabbit providing U.S. gig workers with retirement benefits

Online gig economy platform Taskrabbit Inc. is providing U.S. gig workers with retirement benefits through a new initiative. The program, in partnership with financial services firm…

Pension fund investments support increased productivity at investee companies: report

Firms that are backed by pension fund investments report increases in employee productivity of between three per cent and five per cent, according to a…

Survey finds 92% of U.S. employees seeking additional financial resources from employer

Nine in 10 (92 per cent) U.S. employees say they need additional financial resources in their employer-sponsored benefits plan, up from 79 per cent in…

