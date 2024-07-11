Supermarket saving secrets to make your money stretch
by Paulina Pearson
Joanie Demer, co-founder and Co-CEO of The Krazy Koupon Lady, has some tips and tricks to save extra coin the next time you pick up groceries. (Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – It seems food costs more every time you go to the grocery store. Finding saving strategies in supermarkets isn’t easy, especially when inflation has greatly increased since the pandemic.
Joanie Demer, co-founder and Co-CEO of The Krazy Koupon Lady, has done the homework for us. She shares some tips and tricks to save extra coin the next time you pick up groceries.
Some of the biggest culprits of products increasing in price include eggs, cereal, chips and carbonated drinks — with eggs dominating with over a 50% price jump since 2020. Demer suggests buying more eggs when the price drops, as most grocery stores have cyclical markdowns.
Another egg tip – crack the extras into ice tray cubes and freeze them to make them last a little longer.
As for in-store saving, buy what’s on sale and not what you are used to purchasing. Even drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens can have great deals, especially if you join their loyalty programs.
Additionally, stores like Walmart can give discounts for refrigerated items a couple days before their ‘best to buy’ date. If you see a carton of milk about to expire, ask an employee for bonus savings. If you notice an item on sale that’s out of stock, request a raincheck to get that item when it comes back. And remember, some grocery store apps offer incentives for uploading a picture of your receipt.
Online savings can be more beneficial than shopping in-store, Demer adds. Setting your list to in-store pickup can save you from impulse buying if you shop for yourself, and you can even find more digital coupons that way. In-store pickup also ditches the idea of getting groceries delivered. Don’t waste extra money on that delivery fee and tip!
Lastly, saving at wholesale clubs can go a long way. For instance, Costco’s rotisserie chicken has remained the same price since 2009. Frozen vegetables are typically cheaper than fresh, and bigger bags of rice are more affordable than individual packs. Costco and Sam’s Club both allow non-members to shop their stores, but make sure you look out for membership deals throughout the year.
Whether you’re grocery shopping for your whole family or live alone, it’s always nice to save here and there.
