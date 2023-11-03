Suitcase saves you money at the airport





Most major U.S. airlines charge you if you are bringing carry-on luggage onto the plane. If you are traveling on a budget, the last thing you want to do is pay more just to place your bag in the overhead bin. Well, if you didn’t know this, now you will: There is a suitcase on the market that will help you not have to pay that carry-on bag fee the next time you fly, and Oprah herself swears by it, so much so it made Oprah’s Favorite Things list of 2023. Oprah’s Favorite Things: Here are ten items on the list you should know aboutEnter the Take OFF luggage, designed so that it looks like a carry-on bag, but it works as a personal item. SHOP THE TAKE OFF SUITCASE HEREHow does the Take OFF suitcase work?So how does the Take Off suitcase go from carry-on to personal item? It starts and ends at the bottom. The spinner wheels on the suitcase cause the suitcase to stand at 20 inches. But by removing the wheels, the suitcase goes to 18-inches tall, 14 inches wide and eight inches in diameter, the maximum size possible for an item to qualify as a personal item.By changing the suitcase to be a personal item, the traveler then avoids paying a carry-on bag fee, saving money in the process while still having the necessary luggage they need for a three-to-five day trip. What did Oprah say about Take OFF luggage?Oprah Winfrey gushed about this suitcase, telling Take OFF luggage founder Stephen Davis that it was a “brilliant idea” of his. “As airlines add fees for putting luggage in the overhead bin, this company’s founder developed a brilliant below-the-seat bag. Pop off the wheels, and you’re good to go,” Oprah said. Oprah loved it so much she included it in her annual holiday gift roundup, Oprah’s Favorite Things, so that people could know more about the travel hack item and include it either on the gift list or wish list for the holiday season. Incredible deal: One of Oprah’s Favorite Things is over 40% off right nowAs it turns out, not only can you save money with the Take OFF suitcase, but you can save money if you decide to buy it right now on Amazon or on Take OFF’s website.The suitcase is currently 20% off as of this writing. It’s the lowest price for the product on Amazon in the last 30 days according to the product listing. SHOP THE TAKE OFF SUITCASE HERE See all off Oprah’s Favorite Things: You can shop here for all of the items

