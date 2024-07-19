Student Finance – Lady Margaret Hall

Course fees

Fees are charged in full at the beginning of each academic year. If you are on a Graduate Student Loan you can pay your Tuition Fees in 3 equal termly instalments without special arrangement. All other Payment plans need to be agreed through the Student Finance Officer. (see Payment and Deadlines)

Accommodation

These will appear on your battels during 0th week and are due by Wednesday 1st week.

Vacation Residence

These charges will appear on your battels during the holidays and become due in 1st week. Any queries regarding Vac Res should be addressed to the Accommodation Manager.

Printing Charges

Printing charges will appear on your battels. If you run out of credit prior to 7th week please email the Student Finance Officer to reset your balance.

Library Fines

Library fines will appear on your battels at the end of 7th week of each term. Prior to this you will have received numerous reminder emails from the Librarian.

MCR Subscriptions

The MCR charge an annual subscription to ALL graduate students for Membership of the Middle Common Room (MCR). 4th year UG Students and Clinical medics can request to join the MCR by contacting the MCR President. Any problems arising from MCR charges should be addressed to the MCR Treasurer.

JCR Lotteries and JCR Charities

The JCR will run Charity events during the year and these will be batteled to your account. Any problems arising with these charges should be addressed to the JCR Treasurer.

Breach of Accommodation Agreement Charges

Residents are expected to vacate their rooms promptly by 1pm at the end of 8th week (for undergraduates), or other agreed period of residence, and to leave their rooms in a clean and tidy state and clear of belongings. If you fail to do so and our teams have to spend additional time cleaning your room, tracking your movements and rearranging other accommodation bookings then additional charges may be imposed. A charge is also applicable for lost keys, in order to cover the reasonable costs of replacement.

Fines (Deans Fines etc.)

Fines from The Dean are serious and need to be paid within 1 week.

Lost/Replacement Keys

These will be charged to your battels on instruction from the Lodge.

Medical Charges

The nurse will discuss these charges with you before they are applied to your battels. For any queries regarding medical charges please contact the Nurse.

Scholarships

Scholarships will be credited to your battels at the beginning of the academic year. You can get the funds transferred to your bank account by sending a request to the Student Finance Officer including your bank account details. Payment of Scholarships will be at 1/3 per term less any battels owing.

Academic Development Grant (ALG), College Life Fund (CLF) and Financial Assistance Awards

Application for these Funds are invited in 1st week of each term. If you are made an award the credit will appear on your battels. To request transfer to your bank account please send an email to the Student Finance Officer together with your bank account details.

Armorel Travel Award

The JCR are responsible for administering these awards (see Financial Support). They will appear on your battels at the end of TT. To request transfer to your bank account please send an email to the Student Finance Officer together with your bank account details.