StrategicSource, Inc Announces Savings Award Milestone Over $700 Million Saved for Clients

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. , May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Spend management company StrategicSource, Inc announced today they officially saved their clients over $700 million using their spend management model. This milestone is a major accomplishment for StrategicSource, who is well on their way to a goal of saving clients $1 billion in overlooked indirect expenses.

2024 is on track to be StrategicSource’s best year yet with monthly client onboarding nearly tripling this spring compared to 2023.

“When I started StrategicSource in the year 2000, I knew that companies were overspending on expense categories.” Says founder Doug Austin. “Since then, we’ve created a company that prioritizes client’s needs above all else, it’s the core of who we are. Our achievements in saving clients over $700 Million is a direct product of our values.”

StrategicSource has successfully helped thousands of dealerships save money and offers a multitude of savings awards to their clients.

A client who received a savings award of $1 million shares their experience with StrategicSource. “Since our engagement began with StrategicSource, they have been working to reduce and control our operational expenses.” Says Bob Giles, CEO of Giles Automotive. “During the course of our relationship, StrategicSource has sourced over 60 expense categories and conducted over 55 audits that have produced over 7 figures in savings. I recommend StrategicSource as a proven partner for your spend management.”

Among other achievements, StrategicSource announced their new CEO Stephanie Fowler in January 2024.

“The growth I’ve seen here at StrategicSource has been nothing less than inspiring. Our goal to optimize our clients spend management to put more money back into their bottom line has been a pillar of our company since the beginning” says Stephanie. “Since launching in 2000 we’ve analyzed over $2 billion in spend. Our goal of saving our clients $1 billion in indirect expenses is our top priority.”

About StrategicSource, Inc

Most auto dealers lose profit each month by overpaying for expenses. Indirect expenses that are required to run a business can cause auto dealers to spend 25% more than they should. But when StrategicSource becomes your purchasing department, you keep more of the money you make. StrategicSource will help reduce unnecessary spending so you can put that money back into your bottom line. They’ve helped hundreds of companies save millions. To learn more about StrategicSource go to https://strategicsource.com/.

