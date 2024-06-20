stock picks: Anshul Saigal identifies 5 sectors with significant profit potential

Unlock Leadership Excellence with a Range of CXO Courses Offering College Course Website Indian School of Business ISB Chief Digital Officer Visit IIM Lucknow Chief Operations Officer Programme Visit IIM Lucknow Chief Executive Officer Programme Visit

“If you are taking a three-five-year view, I think that even in capital goods and manufacturing, there are some really lucrative opportunities which have really not done as well as the broader capital goods and manufacturing space and that is where, again, there will be money on the table and you can make substantial moneys from here in the next two to three years,” says Anshul Saigal, Founder, Saigal Capital.I can tell you where I am an investor and where I see opportunity. I can tell you that rural economy is at the cusp of a turn and while we have had a raging bull market, stocks which are leveraged to the rural economy, discretionary rural economy, those are half from their all-time highs, so that segment has been a complete laggard because the broad market has been weak.I think that space in the next 6 to 12 months will start turning and you are getting quite favourable risk reward opportunities at this time, so that is where one will make money in my judgment.

I think that financials, again, the PSU banking space, they are still trading at under one time book. Even old private sector banks are trading at one time and lower book, they are trading at five-ten times price to earnings. And if the private sector capex is to pick up, then it is this space which will be the bigger beneficiary of that trend than not and as a result for the growth that they will show at five-ten times price to earnings, they are quite reasonably positioned.

Even now, the private sector banks, the well-researched large private sector banks, they offer value now because they have consolidated over a period of time. Some housing finance companies are trading at very attractive valuations today for the quality that they offer. They have substantial capital on their balance sheet and that capital is unutilised at this moment which will offer them growth going forward and for technical reasons they trade at valuations which are really mouthwatering, so to my judgment, that is a space where opportunity is again available.

And then there is the odd sector like sugar and ethanol and where there are certain special situations, certain plays which are even in defence in that space embedded in sugar and ethanol. There are other capital goods companies which are again special situations, one off opportunities. So opportunities galore, you just have to dig deeper.

While it is logical to understand reason why some of the defence and some of the railway stocks are moving higher, but what would be the yardstick at which you would say, okay, the sector will grow but the stocks are unlikely to give great returns.

Anshul Saigal: I think there are two things to this. One is, of course, the valuations. Second is the uncertainty that we find ourselves in geopolitically. So, in a sense, defence stocks, let us keep railways aside for a minute and just talk about defence, defence stocks are a hedge to war and at this moment given how many balls are in the air regarding that aspect geopolitically, the prospects of war are not negligible and as a result many investors are buying into this space as a hedge towards that eventuality. Just to go back two years, I should tell you that I was tracking this space quite closely in 2021 and then in 2022 February we had the Ukraine-Russia war break out.

You will be surprised to know that many of these stocks at that time which had not done well at all, HAL and Bharat Dynamics and many of the shipping stocks they were available at four-five times price to earning, those fell as the war hit another 20-25% because there was general uncertainty in the market. And if you were a sharp investor at that time and understood the dynamic, you would have understood that if India, which buys most of its supplies from Russia, stops getting its supplies, then India is in a huge spot at that time. So, perception will get built that India will have to indigenise and for that the domestic defence companies will have to do well.

And as that perception gets built, whether that happens in reality or it does not happen only time will tell, but as perception gets built, many of these stocks will get rerated.

From there, I know that HAL is up 10 times, Bharat Dynamics 7-8 times. Many of the shipping stocks are up between 7 and 10 times. So that geopolitical uncertainty got reflection in how these stocks got valued thereafter.

I think that that uncertainty is not down. In fact, in many ways, it is only up for our country particularly, given that we have two very antithetical sort of neighbours to the country and as a result this space will remain in focus.

Now, whether because of valuations, you want to trim some of your positions, I think that may be a prudent strategy. I may even think that some part of your portfolio, if you do not have any defence, 1-2% of your portfolio in defence is not a bad strategy. But going all out at these prices is not recommended at all. I would not do that if I was not invested in defence already. So, that is how I am thinking about this space. On the one hand valuations, on the other hand geopolitical uncertainty, balance between both and then take a call on how much you need to own in your portfolio.

Where exactly you believe you are finding comfort within the entire defensives basket?

Anshul Saigal: So, in the defensives basket, FMCG, of course, if you really want protection of capital, large FMCG is a space where you will find that. Also, as I mentioned, most of these FMCG companies are indicating that their rural business is starting to turn and that was in the last quarter.

I mean, you could have listened to all the calls and every one of them mentioned that rural incomes, rural demand has started to turn, which should be good for them.

In addition to this, I would say that rural discretionary that is a space where one should definitely consider an investment because again there risk reward is quite favourable.

Stocks have been hammered out of shape over the last two-three years and they may have bottomed out as we speak. Because if the rural economy turns, they will do well. I would say that these are two pockets that one should consider if one wants to be invested in defensives.

