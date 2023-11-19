Stirling Council cancels Hogmanay fireworks to save money

Stirling Council have decided to cancel their firework display for Hogmanay this year. The cancellation comes as a result of the Council’s current financial troubles.

Throughout recent years, locals have celebrated the bells by watching firework displays with stunning backdrops at Stirling, such as the National Wallace Monument.

Stirling is a main stop for many people during the festive season. The city holds Christmas markets, ceilidhs, concerts, and other festive events during the run up to Christmas and New Year.

Financial Challenges

The Council’s website states: “Stirling Council, like other Scottish local authorities, is facing an unprecedented financial challenge.”

Stirling Council, like the majority of Scottish Councils’, receive most of their budget from a Scottish Government grant.

They need to make around £13 million in savings in 2024-2025 for the Council to balance the budget. A further £5 million in 2025-2026 is also needed.

This financial year, they have made roughly £6 million in savings. The Council have stated that they have saved £22,000 by cancelling the display.

Focusing on savings, the Council launched “The Big Conversation”. Their website calls it “an open, honest and ongoing dialogue to ensure that we can all play our part in helping us improve the lives of everyone in Stirling, reduce inequalities and deliver thriving, sustainable communities.”

Despite the firework display being axed, other festivities will still go ahead according to the Council. A full programme of Stirling’s festive events will be posted here as they are released.

Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane said: “The festive period is a special time for families and communities across Stirling, and we are look forward to welcoming visitors to our beautiful city and the surrounding area as the build up to Christmas gets into full swing.

“There will be a bumper programme of diverse events across Stirling and something for everyone to enjoy, with a wide range of concerts, markets, food and drink festivities and family entertainment. We will be sharing more details of these events shortly.”

Featured Image Credit: Pexels.com