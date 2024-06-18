Stay cool and save money, Consumers Energy offers tips

(WSYM) — Consumers Energy is offering tips on saving money and staying cool amid the heat wave hitting mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy services nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses, with help from natural gas plants, solar energy, wind parks, and hydroelectric dams.

The first tip is to adjust the thermostat. Changing the degrees on the thermostat can save money over time, but Consumers Energy recommends keeping yourself comfortable.

Consumers Energy also said turning off lights and appliances can save money on energy, and people should shift their energy use to different times. Energy is the most affordable at night or in the morning.

Lastly, increase the use of fans in the house, but remember to turn them off after use. Consumers Energy said “fans cool people, not rooms.”

“People can take action, even on scorching summer days, to stay in control of their bills and be safe and comfortable,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “We want to make sure our customers know they can ease the strain on their air conditioners by taking simple steps that add up to savings.”

Snyder said there is help available for anyone who needs assistance with their energy bill can call 2-1-1.

