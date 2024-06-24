Stay connected and save money with Xfinity

<br />

(MASS APPEAL) – Everybody is looking for ways to save money these days. Whether it’s coupons, discounts, or bundles – we are all looking for ways to stretch our dollars. But one thing we can’t scrimp on is internet access – it’s essential! To help us stay connected AND save money, Xfinity is offering new services for both internet and mobile.

For more information, visit xfinity.com/NOW

Sponsored by: Xfinity