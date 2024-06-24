June 24, 2024
Stay connected and save money with Xfinity


(MASS APPEAL) – Everybody is looking for ways to save money these days. Whether it’s coupons, discounts, or bundles – we are all looking for ways to stretch our dollars. But one thing we can’t scrimp on is internet access – it’s essential! To help us stay connected AND save money, Xfinity is offering new services for both internet and mobile.

For more information, visit xfinity.com/NOW

Sponsored by: Xfinity

Sponsored content disclaimer: The information and advice displayed in this story are those of individual sponsors and guests and not Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaking at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

Big money is dismantling democracy to make more money

June 24, 2024
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,827 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooper Financial Group Has $822,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

June 24, 2024

You may have missed

Stay connected and save money with Xfinity

Stay connected and save money with Xfinity

June 24, 2024

5 Steps to Move Beyond Small Talk and Start the Business You’ve Always Dreamed of

June 24, 2024
Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaking at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

Big money is dismantling democracy to make more money

June 24, 2024

Set Your PC-Using Employees Up with Windows 11 Pro for $25

June 24, 2024
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,827 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooper Financial Group Has $822,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

June 24, 2024

Inflation’s Next Victim Will Be Your Freedom

June 24, 2024