Stay connected and save money with Xfinity
(MASS APPEAL) – Everybody is looking for ways to save money these days. Whether it’s coupons, discounts, or bundles – we are all looking for ways to stretch our dollars. But one thing we can’t scrimp on is internet access – it’s essential! To help us stay connected AND save money, Xfinity is offering new services for both internet and mobile.
For more information, visit xfinity.com/NOW
Sponsored by: Xfinity
Sponsored content disclaimer: The information and advice displayed in this story are those of individual sponsors and guests and not Nexstar Media Group, Inc.