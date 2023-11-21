State: State Exploiting Poor Jobless Youth to Save Money: HC Shimla | Shimla News





Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh high court in a recent judgment has observed that in order to avoid responsibility of granting service benefits available to the regular teachers, the state had adhered to the policy to appoint teachers on temporary or ad-hoc arrangements.The state is trying to save money by sucking blood of poor helpless unemployed youth, who are compelled to accept any term imposed upon them on seeing a ray of hope for a chance to earn something not for dignified livelihood but for survival, a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Sandeep Sharma made these observations while dismissing the appeal filed by the state against a 2020 judgment of the high court.In a case dated 2019 (Pawan Kumar vs State of HP & others), whereby action of the appellant/state, classifying between the PTA teachers serving in rural areas vis-à-vis PTA teachers serving in municipal corporations, municipal committees and nagar panchayats of the state, was held to be discriminatory, the court had on September 29, 2020 quashed the August 27, 2007 communication declaring grant-in-aid to PTA teachers serving in urban area inadmissible.The court said the August 27, 2007 communication of the state was unconstitutional and ultra vires the mandate of the Constitution of India, especially Article 14 of the Constitution.The court said as a matter of fact, despite repeated directions by the courts to the state to provide regular teachers in the schools, appellant/state, irrespective of persons in power, had failed to follow the directions and to recruit or appoint regular teachers well in time by taking steps before the occurrence of vacancies in the schools.The state government has formulated and implemented Grant-in-Aid to Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Rules, 2006 for providing grant-in-aid to the PTA teachers serving in all the schools of Himachal Pradesh. However, vide communication dated August 27, 2007, benefit thereof was declared inadmissible to the PTA teachers serving in the schools situated in the area of municipal corporations, municipal committees and nagar panchayats.The judgment read that the grant-in-aid was paid to the teachers and not to the schools and the PTA teachers were appointed for inaction/omission on the part of the appellant/ state by not appointing regular teachers, which were necessarily required for imparting education to the students studying in various schools situated in the rural as well as urban areas.The court observed it was the omission on the part of the state that compelled PTAs to appoint PTA teachers and grant-in-aid had been provided to PTA teachers. Therefore, validity of classification, if any, is to be determined with respect to the teachers and not with respect to the schools or on the basis of location of schools, stated the bench.





Source link