October 23, 2023
State Auditor: Government Can Save Money by Being Smarter with Vehicle Purchases


Below is a press release from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor:

State agencies should consider how many miles they plan to put on a vehicle and how often they will use the vehicle before buying it, according to a new report from State Auditor Shad White’s office. Mississippi state agencies and other government offices own thousands of vehicles purchased with taxpayer dollars, from law enforcement and fire rescue to the Department of Transportation. The new report takes a deep dive into vehicle spending and makes recommendations to government purchasing officers to save taxpayers money.

“From the biggest cases—like the welfare scandal, where we wrote nearly 200 pages of audit findings telling you where the money went—to studies of smaller purchases, like state government purchases of cell phones or cars, we’re committed to uncovering as much waste as possible and helping government operate efficiently,” said State Auditor Shad White.

White’s report aims to help state or local governments make smarter decisions on when to buy, rent, or use personal vehicles.

“This report was intended to help government offices, but if you’re running a small business and you purchase vehicles, this should help you decide whether to buy or rent, too,” added White.

To read the full report, please click HERE.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Why ‘getting rich slow’ matters

October 23, 2023
OptiBiotix Health : Results Report -September 27, 2023 at 02:22 am EDT

MCB investment management : ALHAMRA ISLAMIC MONEY MARKET FUND (ALHIMMF) Daily Dividend Distribution for 22-OCT-23 -October 23, 2023 at 01:35 am EDT

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

Shiba Inu lead dev Kusama breaks silence with major update

Shiba Inu lead dev Kusama breaks silence with major update

October 23, 2023
Saving the Mousian Skate: A Race Against Time

Saving the Mousian Skate: A Race Against Time

October 23, 2023

China’s stock market fell to its pre-pandemic low

October 23, 2023
Japan’s ruling party loses special election in blow to Kishida

Japan’s ruling party loses special election in blow to Kishida

October 23, 2023
OKEX NFT a betrug? How to fix okex-nft.net and okex-nft.xyz?

OKEX NFT a betrug? How to fix okex-nft.net and okex-nft.xyz?

October 23, 2023
Bernie Sanders gives $75,000 more than campaign funds to his wife, stepson's nonprofit

Bernie Sanders gives $75,000 more than campaign funds to his wife, stepson’s nonprofit

October 23, 2023