Star Ocean Second Story R

Star Ocean: The Second Story R features an in-game currency known as FOL. The characters need as much cash as possible to buy weapons, armor, supplies, and vital items to help them on their adventure. There are various methods to earn FOL, like participating in side quests, battling on the field, and more.





However, Star Ocean: The Second Story R features better user-friendly and modernized methods to gain skills and extra money from the menu screen. Unlocking skills in Star Ocean: The Second Story on PS1 and Second Evolution on PSP was a lengthier process. Here’s how to do it here.

IC/Speciality Skills To Earn Money

Thankfully, unlocking skills and earning extra cash in Star Ocean: The Second Story R has been simplified with the IC/Speciality Skills menu, similar to the Star Ocean: The Divine Force’s Check & Strengthen Skills menu. Using the following method, players can earn up to 100,000 FOL for each character:

Press the Triangle button on the PlayStation or X on the Nintendo Switch.

button on the PlayStation or on the Nintendo Switch. Highlight and select Improve.

Highlight and select IC/Speciality.

Players must invest Skill Points (SP) in Determination and maximize it to 10 . Determination reduces the amount of SP cost to level up other specialties. It’s the most vital specialty in Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

. Determination reduces the amount of SP cost to level up other specialties. It’s the most vital specialty in Star Ocean: The Second Story R. Now, players must invest their SP in Purity to gain rewards up to 100,000 FOL for each character.

Players may need to spend time participating in battles and leveling up to gain Skill Points and Battle Points. The more the party levels up, the more SP they will be rewarded with.

Other Ways To Earn Money

There are additional methods to earn money in Star Ocean: The Second Story R:

Complete the main story missions, as they can reap the most rewards.

Fight stronger enemies on the field. The enemies in green are the easiest, purple is medium difficulty, and red represents hard. The most challenging enemies offer the most experience points and FOL.

Winning battles also rewards the party with items that can be used in crafting. Players can use them to craft better equipment, or sell them if they have a surplus of items like necklaces and spectacles.

Complete missions for the Guild. These usually consist of cooking missions like making fried eggs and crafting superior items and equipment. Several of these challenges will give the party rewards for use or sale.

Challenge Missions are an excellent way to earn FOL for playing the game. For example, fighting ten battles will reward the party with 200 FOL, or learning 20 percent of all skills will be rewarded with 500 FOL.

Catching and selling fish in Star Ocean: The Second Story R is another solid way to earn money. The Elurian Urchin sells for 560 FOL each.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is available now for the PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch.

