Stanislaus County Make-A-Wish child, brother raise money for those in need

Bryant Mordinoia once fought bad guys and saved the town as the Sacramento Ninja in 2017. His dream of becoming a superhero was made possible through the Make-A-Wish foundation. Today, he and his brother Dominic are saving the world in a different way. They are collecting food and essential items to donate to homeless folks, families, and children in need for the holidays. They started with just $75 that they saved up. Friends and family were inspired to match that, which then snowballed into $2,000.On Tuesday, they were greeted by staff at the McDonald’s in Salida, where they were given a donation of $1,200 in gift cards.The brothers plan to create a few hundred gift bags with items including hand warmers, snacks, socks, and beanies with a gift card in each bag. Their inspiration? Seeing another person with only a few belongings on them. “Last year we were in a car, and we saw someone walking down the street holding a shopping cart that had all their stuff in it,” Bryant said. “It was just in one bag, so we thought we could help by giving blankets and then we started doing this every Christmas.”The boys say that to them, the holidays are only about one thing, and that is sharing their hearts with others. “It’s not about giving away presents. It’s about the Christmas spirit,” Dominic said. The boys say they hope their efforts will grow bigger every year.They are also collecting donations from community members wanting to do their part. To find out how you can help, you can visit the link here.

