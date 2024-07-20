Stadion Launches StoryLine Income

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stadion Money Management, a managed account provider offering personalized retirement services, today announced the launch of StoryLine Income, a platform offering retirement planning calculators and tools for participants as well as a post-retirement managed account service allowing Stadion to support in-plan, third party retirement income solutions.

StoryLine Income, offered to existing and new StoryLine plans, provides individuals education on how much they may be able to withdraw from their managed account over time and includes the ability to add estimates of their Social Security and pension payments. The participant service is available to participants utilizing Stadion’s managed account at no additional cost. Stadion recognizes that individuals may want to adjust their plans as they get closer to retirement. With StoryLine Income, individuals can adjust their calculations to help them better plan for retirement.

“We believe it is important to support participants as they plan for retirement and StoryLine Income is a natural evolution of our services,” said Stadion’s CEO, Duane Bernt. “We work closely with industry partners on how we can drive the managed account industry together, with the goal of developing pre- and post-retirement services that help plan sponsors and participants. StoryLine Income shows our commitment to this goal, providing an opportunity to enter into new partnerships with firms that are bringing retirement income products and solutions to the market”.

“We work hand in hand with industry partners to build new ways to help individuals plan for their retirement. StoryLine Income allows us to forge a path together, providing individuals with information we believe they need and flexible technology behind the scenes that can power the calculations,” said Stadion’s Chief Revenue Officer, Todd Lacey.

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that uses participant data provided by recordkeepers to build personalized allocations to and through retirement. Participants can further personalize their portfolio through an online experience. StoryLine is designed to include factors beyond a participant’s expected retirement date, such as salary, 401(k) balance, risk tolerance, contribution rates, and additional assets held outside of the retirement plan. StoryLine offers an online user experience, access to Stadion’s U.S.-based call center and ongoing communications to promote retirement readiness.

