SNAP (Food Stamps) beneficiaries can save money with these simple 3 tips

The SNAP program can pay up to $291 for an individual and $1,751 for a family of 8. However, not all recipients qualify for the maximum benefit payments. For instance, the CBPP claims that the average Food Stamp payment is $713 for a 4-member family.

Anyway, saving money is always helpful regardless of the amount. A good way to save money when you receive SNAP benefits is to buy seasonal food. So, it is time to check the USDA’s summer produce list. Keep in mind this is not the only possible way to save money.

USDA summer produce list for SNAP recipients

USDA’s summer produce list includes:

Bananas, Avocados, Apricots and Apples

Blueberries, Blackberries, Bell Peppers, and Beets.

Cherries, Celery, Carrots and Cantaloupe.

Garlic, Eggplant, Cucumbers, Corn.

Lemons, Honeydew Melon, Herbs, and Green Beans.

Okra, Mangos, Limes, and Lima Beans.

Strawberries, Raspberries, Plums and Peaches.

Watermelon, Tomatoes, Tomatillos, Zucchini and Summer Squash.

Buying the summer produce will help you save money. This is because vegetables and fruits are typically in season during the summer months. Since they are more abundant, they are less expensive.

What is more, if you can get them at local farmer’s markets, you will save money on petrol and it will not be as expensive as imported food. Farmer markets do not need to spend money on transporting and storing it, so it makes their produce great value for money.

2 more tips to save money while on SNAP

If you buy summer produce, you can combine it with the Double Up Food Bucks initiative. It is available in many states. Currently, it offers SNAP recipients the possibility of getting double the fruits and veggies.

Double UP Food Bucks matches your SNAP EBT dollars so you can get twice the amount of food you have bought in farmer’s markets. Nowadays it is in more than 25 States. Thus, visit their official website ( https://doubleupamerica.org/ ) to track the closest places to go grocery shopping.

Last, but not least, make a shopping list before going grocery shopping and stick to a weekly meal plan. That is, buy what you need for each meal for just one week. Avoid food waste and save money at the same time.