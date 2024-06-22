SmarTrade offers free courses on money management
LEARNING how to manage money is key to improving finances. However, money management isn’t always a straightforward affair. If one is unsure where to begin, it’s important to seek help from trusted experts, who can help in achieving financial goals.
SmarTrade, an advocate of financial literacy for Filipinos, offers free learning sessions and one-on-one coaching on various financial topics, including essentials of money management and trading fundamentals.