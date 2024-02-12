Smart Money Management for Students Navigating Loans and Credit (Sponsored content from Paul Gillooly)

Image: Carri Dobbins on Pixabay.com

The cost-of-living crisis is expected to rumble on until the end of 2024, with students among those feeling the pinch hardest.

UK university leaders have warned students they could be left out in the cold – the forgotten sector of society amid rising costs of everyday essentials.

As financial anxiety grips the student population, more than half fear money shortages could prevent them continuing their studies as the value of maintenance loans steadily erodes.

In this scenario, it’s more important than ever for students to learn smart money management skills, particularly when it comes to loans and credit.

Challenges of Student Money Management

University opens up opportunities for personal growth. But in this academic world of self-discovery, financial matters can take a back seat as you focus on your lectures, course work, and exam preparation.

Having to manage your finances independently – probably for the first time – can be challenging, and safeguarding your financial future may seem irrelevant.

However, you need to have at least a basic idea of how you’re going to transition from university life to your first job and achieving your life goals.

Essential Money Management Skills for Students

As reports from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) point out, students are taking on more debt and relying on credit cards because of rising costs.

This makes it imperative for students to master basic money management skills to prevent the situation spiralling out of control with long-term negative impacts on their financial health.

Smart personal finance will not only ease some of the stress of student life but also lay the foundation for improving your future financial potential.

And it centres on planning out a budget, smart loan management, and avoiding overreliance on credit cards.

Devising a Personal Budget

Knowing how much money you have coming in and how much you’re spending is a fundamental part of savvy money management but it’s sometimes overlooked.

A basic monthly personal budget comparing available cash against expenditure is key to avoiding debt problems.

You may, for instance, find you need to rein in spending on entertainment in order to meet the rising cost of food, rent, transport, and gas and electricity.

Once you have your budget in place, other smart money management measures can help you stick to it.

Loan Management

If you need extra funding to top up your student loan, personal loans are available from a variety of lenders.

This allows you to make larger purchases when you need them and spread the cost over monthly repayments.

Smart loan management entails:

Borrowing only what you’re confident you can pay back, bearing in mind interest charges.

Shopping around for low-interest rates.

Keeping up with monthly payments.

Paying back the loan in the shortest time possible.

Being wary of payday loans targeting students. These typically come with very high interest rates.

Credit Card Use

Many students depend on a credit card to cover regular expenses. But it’s tempting to overspend by making impulse purchases.

Aim to limit use of your card to essential outgoings so you can keep monthly payments at a reasonable level. Otherwise, you’ll start paying more interest and fees or penalty charges.

This will make your credit more expensive, which can result in further debt problems.

Student Debt and Bad Credit

Failure to responsibly manage a credit card, loan, or bank overdraft can result in bad credit.

This makes it harder to borrow money in the future because lenders regard you as too much of a risk.

However, a bad credit score can be repaired over time, and some lenders specialise in bad-credit loans that provide a lifeline for students in financial crisis.

Financial Problems Facing Students

Students face increasing financial pressures as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. These problems often centre on inadequate student loans and difficulties paying for accommodation.

Student Loan Issues

Some observers say student loan debt in the UK has reached crisis point.

In 2023, the average student loan debt was more than £44,000. Taking into account high interest rates, this could mean a lifetime of repayments.

More than 40 percent of students say their maintenance loan isn’t enough to live on. Sixty-seven percent expect to rely on credit cards, and 62 percent say they would never have gone to university if they’d realised how much it costs.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) – the leading UK independent economics research group – has highlighted several issues with student maintenance loans.

It says the way this funding is calculated in England fails to keep pace with inflation, with measures such as freezing of the parental earnings threshold. The IFS also points to inaccurate inflation forecasts with no scope to adjust for errors.

Save the Student, an organisation that advises students on how to make their money go farther, says 2024/25 maintenance loans are totally inadequate, putting students at risk of a never-ending cost-of-living crisis.

In January 2024, the government announced a 2.5 percent increase in maintenance loans and a one-off £10 million in student hardship funding. But the National Union of Students (NUS) said these measures weren’t enough to address the root cause of student poverty.

Student Accommodation Costs

Sixty-four percent of UK students say they’re struggling to afford accommodation, with 40 percent considering dropping out of uni because of difficulties paying their rent.

These figures come from the Save the Student group, which surveyed more than 1,000 students from November 2023 to January 2024.

It found that more than 60 percent had borrowed money to meet rental costs.

36 per cent borrowed from parents.

13 percent turned to friends.

25 percent covered housing costs with a bank loan or overdraft.

3 percent took out a payday loan.

The Impact of Financial Stress on Students

Various studies over recent years have shown how struggling to make ends meet negatively affects students’ studies and health.

Research in 2023 found that:

Student living costs were rising by 17 percent a month.

A quarter of students were going hungry because they couldn’t afford food.

18 percent were having to resort to food banks.

Nearly half of undergraduate students were skipping classes do part-time work.

Mental Health Problems

Ninety percent of students surveyed in 2022 said the rising cost of living had negatively affected their mental health.

Other studies, in 2023, showed that:

73 percent of students were socialising less.

55 percent were avoiding extra-curricular activities because of the cost.

Looking Ahead

Smart money management is a key life competency that will help you meet the financial challenges of life at university and beyond, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

It will also enable you to navigate the often-complex world of loans and credit with more confidence, taking into account that your student loan could take most of your working life to repay.