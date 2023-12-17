Sisters adopt family for Christmas after raising money by making jewelry

https://videos.files.wordpress.com/oXNznwRW/bracelet-girls-non-vert.mp4

PRAIRIEVILLE — Sisters sometimes disagree on many things, but three young girls in Ascension came together on a plan to give back for Christmas through jewelry.

Ava Langlois and her younger sisters Marley, 8, and Maddie Jacob, 6, make custom bracelets. They started with the idea of donating the proceeds from the bracelets to charity. Their mother, Tanya Jacob, suggested another way to help, and the girls agreed.

“My mom told us, maybe we should adopt a kid for Christmas, and we all agreed to that deal,” Langlois, 9, said. “We started making more and more bracelets for everyone so we could adopt a kid for Christmas.”

“It makes me very proud,” Tanya said. “For kids that are so young, to come up with their own idea that they wanted to spend this money on others instead of themselves really shows the true meaning of Christmas.”

The guidance counselor at the girls’ school set them up with a family in need. The girls aim to gift the kids clothes and shoes and the mother a gift card.

“So after we’re done getting all the stuff for this year’s Christmas, we might have extra money,” Langlois said. “We could put some towards next year’s Christmas, and we could put some towards St. Jude Hospital.”

So far, the girls raised over $500 to put towards the family they adopted for this year’s Christmas, all by selling their homemade jewelry.

The girls make a variety of bracelets. However, the sisters also accept all requests for other types of jewelry such as keychains, chokers, etc. Tanya said those interested can order by sending her a message on Facebook Messenger.

Langlois was the first to be interested in making bracelets. She passed it down to her younger sisters.

“I went to summer camp, and all my friends were making bracelets, and I just wanted to do that,” she said. “I showed Marley how to do it, and then I showed Maddie how to do it, and then we just wanted to do it together.”

The three of them agreed helping others makes it all worthwhile.

“We all work together to give to other people, and it makes me feel good,” Langlois said.

“It feels good to see when people get presents,” Maddie explained. “It makes me happy to give to others.”

“Just seeing people getting it (gifts) makes me happy,” Marley added. “Christmas is not about receiving. It’s about believing and giving.”

There are ways to donate as well to the sisters with their jewelry totals. Venmo: Tanya-Jacob-1, Paypal: tanya.schroeder@live.com. Any additional money raised will be used to donate to the family for Christmas dinner. Tanya said she is creating an account to start saving toward next Christmas to hopefully adopt more than one family.

