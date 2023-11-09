(Bloomberg) — Grab Holdings Ltd. posted its first-ever profit on adjusted basis, a milestone for the decade-old Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery company trying to convince investors of its earnings potential.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was $29 million in the quarter through September, the Singapore-based company said Thursday. Analysts expected earnings of $9.5 million on average. Grab also said adjusted full-year loss will be $20 million to $25 million, smaller than the $30 million to $40 million it forecast in August.

Grab has expanded swiftly across Southeast Asia since its founding in 2012, resulting in mounting losses as it spent to attract drivers and customers amid intense competition from rivals such as GoTo Group and Sea Ltd. Slowing growth has prompted the company to focus on profitability and cost control — it in June said it will slash more than 1,000 jobs.

Revenue rose 61% to $615 million during the quarter, slowing from triple-digit rates in the years past as customers in the region curb spending to cope with elevated inflation and interest rates. Demand is increasing at a slower pace as Grab’s customer base expands and as consumers are less willing to pay for the convenience of hailing a ride and getting food delivered to their door in a challenging macroeconomic climate.

Sea, Grab Face Slowest Southeast Asia Online Growth in Years

Profitability, even on adjusted basis, is a big step in Grab’s effort to prove to investors it can make money. While Grab leads Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing and delivery markets, it has yet to reach net income as it’s forced to keep spending to fend off rivals such as Indonesia’s GoTo.

Among Grab’s next targets is positive free cash flow, which it expects to achieve during 2024, Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey said in an interview. Gross merchandise value, or the total value of goods and services Grab sells, is set to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, he said. The number of monthly transacting users on its platform hit an all-time high at 36 million.

Shares of Grab, which had been one of Southeast Asia’s hottest startups, are down about 70% since it went public through a US blank-check company in late 2021. Still, they’ve stabilized this year as its losses narrowed, outperforming its main regional rivals.

Uber of Asia’s 70% Tumble Shows Limits of Singapore’s Tech Dream

Grab said in June it’s cutting more than 1,000 jobs in its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic, in a sign of growing pressure from investors for the company to slash expenses further. Rivals Sea and GoTo eliminated thousands of jobs last year. Grab has also added products such as subscriptions to its ride and delivery services to attract more users.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

The ride-hailing segment’s GMV is benefiting from a strong comeback in local commuting and travel. Efforts to make products more affordable, such as carpooling and group ordering, should help user retention, while GrabUnlimited subscriptions drive up average spend per user, helping to prop up top-line momentum as sector demand normalizes.

– Nathan Naidu, analyst

Click here for research

(Updates with comments from finance chief starting in sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.