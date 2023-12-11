Simple dryer trick will save you $66 on energy bills

IF you need to cut down on your energy bills, you might want to reconsider the time that you do your laundry.

With this simple switch, you could eliminate the need for a dryer machine and save $66 a year.

Doing your laundry at a certain time of day could lower your energy needs Credit: Getty

Laundry is one of those essential household chores, but the water and energy used by your appliances can add a hefty amount to your bills.

To cut down on your laundry costs, you might have considered how you could skip the dryer altogether.

Given the average yearly energy cost of running a dryer machine is $66.41, according to Energy Sage, that could add up to some substantial savings.

GOLDEN HOUR

Whether you will be air drying your clothes outside or indoors, the time that you do your laundry can make a big difference.

Turns out, the early bird also catches the laundry worm.

By doing your laundry first thing in the morning, your clothes, bedding, and towels, will have the entire day to dry.

That means they are more likely to have fully dried by the time you come to need them later that evening or the following day.

‘KEEP IN MIND’

Lucky Ackyrod, an experienced home textile designer, recently shared this tip with Goodtoknow.

“I recommend washing your bedding first thing in the morning,” she said.

“Remember to keep in mind that the higher your thread count, the longer it will take to dry so this may impact where you choose to hang your damp washing.”

Whether you hang your laundry indoors or outdoors will depend on the weather and the space that you have available.

If you live in an apartment without a balcony or garden, you can hang your clothes on your shower rail using ordinary hangers.

But you don’t need to rely on air drying alone if you want to skip the dryer machine.

An easy way to get rid of the most moisture from your garments is by folding a towel over them.

The small amount of water left over will dry more quickly.

Other ways to dry your clothes quicker without a machine include using a desktop fan, a dehumidifier, or a portable dryer gadget.

And avoiding the expense of a dryer machine is not the only way to lower your energy costs.

There’s a setting on your dishwasher that you’ll want to turn off to save money.

And see which vampire appliances are sucking away power without you even using them.