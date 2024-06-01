Sign up for an energy audit and save money in Whistler and Squamish

A growing program that supports homeowners in making their homes more energy efficient is open for a third year in a row

The Retrofit Assist program is returning to Whistler and Squamish for a third year.

The program, which provides support to homeowners so they can access energy and home-efficiency rebates, has operated in Squamish and Whistler since 2022, with more than 240 local residents applying to access the service over the two previous years.

The program—coordinated through the Community Energy Association (CEA)—is delivered with support from the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) and the District of Squamish (DOS) in their respective communities together with BC Hydro and the Real Estate Foundation of BC.

“A lot of advancements are being made on the energy efficiency of our newly built environment and so this is key to impacting existing homes,” said Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford.

“I’m happy this is continuing as we work towards our community-wide goal to decarbonize buildings in Squamish.”

The program, which was oversubscribed in 2023, gives homeowners access to an energy advisor that does an audit of applicants homes and generates an energy assessment and suggestions on how to make their home more energy-efficient—and comfortable—year-round.

According to a release from the CEA, on average, homes that have undergone an assessment and retrofit are 25-per-cent more energy efficient with the application of recommendations which can range from added insulation to seal leaks, the addition of heat pumps, replacing windows and doors, and installing solar panels.

“Reducing emissions from existing buildings is a vital step in curbing emissions as part of our Big Moves Climate Action Strategy,” said Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton.

“We know there are many residents in Whistler who would like to access new technology and new building solutions to make their homes more comfortable, healthy, and safe. Retrofit Assist is just one way the Resort Municipality Of Whistler is supporting homeowners on this journey by providing access to significant grants and rebates to lower the cost.”

The Retrofit Assist program began in the Sea to Sky Corridor, and has since expanded to Rossland in the Interior, with further communities set to become a part of the program in coming years.

According to the CEA, the community-specific model of the Retrofit Assist program means it also supports local contractors; teams assigned to each community maintain lists of local contractors capable of carrying out the upgrades for homeowners, while the one-on-one support for homeowners through the CEA means they have help navigating rebate and loan programs that can further reduce costs of refits.

Squamish and Whistler homeowners interested in applying for the Retrofit Assist program can find out more by heading to the website at retrofitassist.ca. For those considering a home renovation or planning to incorporate energy improvements into your home, a one-on-one energy advisor could help point you in the right direction on where to start.

Those who apply and are successful get an ‘Energy Evaluation,’ which is done to establish how efficient a home is, with the report guiding the homeowner on what they can do to make their home more energy efficient and how. After a retrofit has taken place, another evaluation is done to figure out how much of an improvement it has made to the home and its energy efficiency—meaning the CEA data on average improvements from the program is backed up by before-and-after assessments of homes.

Registration for the program in Whistler and Squamish is open as of May 16. Those who were registered in 2023, and didn’t get an evaluation due to the oversubscription in that year, will be on the list for 2024, so if you want to take part, get in early. Homeowners can register on the Retrofit Assist website.

Note: An initial version of this story reported the energy advisor was free, but there is a $650 charge associated with the program, with limited rebates available to help cover the cost.