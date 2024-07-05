Should You Shut Up About All That Money You Make (or that you don’t make)? SB1542 GREATEST HITS » The Stacking Benjamins Show

July 5, 2024
Should You Shut Up About All That Money You Make (or that you don’t make)? SB1542 GREATEST HITS


Is there anything worse than someone who brags about how much money they make? Many of us would say, “No.” On the other hand how many people wish someone would be more transparent about how much they make so that we can emulate them better and maybe earn more ourselves? Today we cover that in the final installment of our greatest hits episode series. We’re back next week with new shows!

Here are the original show notes: https://www.stackingbenjamins.com/roundtable-1127/

Deeper dives with curated links, topics, and discussions are in our newsletter, The 201, available at https://www.stackingbenjamins.com/201

Enjoy!

Have a question for the show?

  • Check out The 201, our email that comes with every Monday and Wednesday episode, PLUS a list of more than 19 of the top money lessons Joe’s learned over his own life about money. From credit to cash reserves, and insurance to investing, we’ll tackle all of these. Head to StackingBenjamins.com/the201 to sign up (it’s free and we will never give away your email to others).

Join Us Monday

Tune in on Monday when we’re back baby! You’ll learn how to avoid unnecessary taxes with IRA expert, Ed Slott.

Written by: Kevin Bailey

Miss our last show? Listen here: Stacking Deeds – Masterclass: RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger’s Secrets to Building a Real Estate Empire GREATEST HITS WEEK (SB1541).

Join 9K+ Stackers improving their money savvy.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Empowering Kids with Money Management: Kassem Lahham Releases Your First Steps in Banking” on Amazon

July 5, 2024
How AI is helping hospitals save money

How AI is helping hospitals save money

July 5, 2024

You may have missed

Should You Shut Up About All That Money You Make (or that you don’t make)? SB1542 GREATEST HITS

Should You Shut Up About All That Money You Make (or that you don’t make)? SB1542 GREATEST HITS » The Stacking Benjamins Show

July 5, 2024

Empowering Kids with Money Management: Kassem Lahham Releases Your First Steps in Banking” on Amazon

July 5, 2024
How AI is helping hospitals save money

How AI is helping hospitals save money

July 5, 2024
Analysis-China, struggling to make use of a boom in energy storage, calls for even more

Analysis-China, struggling to make use of a boom in energy storage, calls for even more

July 5, 2024
Motilal Defence Fund breaks record at Rs 1676 cr but is it worth investing? | Personal Finance

Motilal Defence Fund breaks record at Rs 1676 cr but is it worth investing? | Personal Finance

July 5, 2024
4 Home Habits That Are Costing You More Than You Think

4 Home Habits That Are Costing You More Than You Think

July 5, 2024