Shohei Ohtani Got His Money, Mets Need To Make A Move

Shohei Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels to move an hour away and play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. I’m pretty sure the 10-year, 700-million-dollar deal covers relocation expenses. The Dodgers will market him to Japan. They will figure out how to pay-per-view his games and make up the money. No problem. But there is some fallout every time someone gets a contract that eclipses even the salaries of the sport’s biggest stars.

Babe Ruth One Made More Than the President

Nowadays, that isn’t a big deal. But Ruth was making $80,000 a year. That number today isn’t near what Ohtani got, but it was shocking back then compared to what the average American made. I think Ohtani is on par with Ruth in talent. He will pitch in another year, but for now, he will be baseball’s best and most expensive designated hitter.

Does the Ohtani Contract Help Average Ballplayers?

I don’t think so. Teams all have a number they won’t cross for payroll. They pay the luxury tax but they also cut out players they deem replaceable and insert prospects or cheaper players with short-term contracts. That’s what they do. This will continue to happen until baseball installs a salary cap. I do believe they will be forced to someday in the future.

The Mets Should Sign Pete Alonso Tomorrow

Alonso is one of the five best power hitters in the game. Ohtani has now set the market, and the Mets should stop messing around and sign their guy. If he doesn’t sign soon, then it’s one of two things. Either he doesn’t want to stay in New York, or Boras has talked him into testing the market, and I believe the Mets should tell their fans what the truth is before Christmas.

The Mets Should Get Blake Snell

Once again, the Mets shouldn’t be waiting for a deal or for another team to set the market. Blake Snell is the best pitcher out there; he has two Cy Young Awards, and they should sign him before someone else does, and then they find themselves scrambling. For those who worry about him going beyond five innings, I say let Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner work with him. I bet he can get another inning out of him. The Mets need proven pitchers, and he’s exactly that.

Roki Sasaki Could Be a Yamamoto Replacement for Some Team

Whoever loses out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be able to sign Roki Sasaki. He’s only 22, and he’s asking out. Will his Japanese team post him? My gut says no, but with the cash that is being thrown around, the Japanese team could get quite a haul for a pitcher who threw a perfect game. Again, I’ll be watching this one carefully.