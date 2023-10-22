Shirley couple raises money for St. Jude with front yard Halloween decorations

SHIRLEY – You can see from their front yard in Shirley, Jamie and Andrew Solitro love Halloween.

“Halloween is just one of those fun holidays you can decorate and have a little fun,” Andrew Solitro said.

When they discovered their creativity could make an impact for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, they were all in.

The fundraiser is called Skeletons for St. Jude.

“I think everyone know someone who has been affected by cancer. We defiantly have a close family member. It’s a huge toll physically and emotionally, so the fact that these donations help worry less about financial situations is great,” Jamie Solitro said.

The nationwide Halloween fundraiser is all about families displaying Halloween decorations at their homes to encourage people to donate to the cause.

“We raised over thousand dollars. We hit our goal just this week, so we are super excited to contribute to that,” Andrew said.

Jeff Robertson founded the Skeletons for St. Jude with his family in 2020 during the pandemic.

They wanted to shine the light on St. Jude and its mission to help kids with cancer.

“It’s a phenomenal organization. The longer that we work to raise money for them and for the families and kiddos, the more we learn about St. Jude and it makes us want to do it more and more,” Robertson said.

The Solitros are taking their Skeletons for St. Jude very seriously.

“Every week we do a new scene. Last week we did Barbie, the movie Barbie. This week we did Harry Potter and next week, tomorrow, we’ll be doing Happy Gilmore,” Andrew smiled.

The Solitros have a total of 12 skeletons on display right now and hope to add more in the years to come to help support St. Jude.

Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has raised more than half a million dollars for the hospital over the past four years.

More from CBS News