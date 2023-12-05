Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,995 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up 1.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Ingredion worth $55,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $105.26. 64,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

