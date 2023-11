Sergio Ermotti promised ruthlessness in reshaping Credit Suisse Group AG, and the chief executive officer of UBS Group AG has been true to his word.

His team cut costs and offloaded assets from its one-time rival faster than planned, as revealed in UBS’s in third-quarter results on Tuesday. Investors took this as a sign that UBS could restart stock buybacks sooner. The shares rose as much as 5% in early trade.