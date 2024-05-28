Senior industry execs join HeirWealth platform

Newly launched wealth technology platform HeirWealth has appointed multiple senior industry figures to its board.

The platform, which was launched in Sydney earlier this month to smooth out the process of intergenerational wealth transfer, has appointed five executives to its advisory board.

These are:

Geoff Lloyd – chair

Connie McKeage

Jason Nyilas

Daniel Baldovin

Jeff Hall

Lloyd, who will chair the advisory board, is a former chief executive of Perpetual and MLC and currently chairs the board of online investing platform Stake, technology firm DASH, and the retirement advisory board at Allianz Retire+. He is also a former chair of the Financial Services Council (FSC).

McKeage spent 14 years as chief executive of OneVue and is now a non-executive director at superannuation fund Future Super as well as an advisory board member at organisations including VentureCrowd, Seven Consulting and Tech for Good.

Nyilas formerly worked as the Australian head of retirement and digital innovation at abrdn and is now an executive adviser at fintech firm MoneyGPS, a role he took up in February.

Hall is the head of Asia Pacific at technology firm GBST and previously worked as chief operating officer at Bravura and Midwinter, as well as senior wealth management roles at EY and Macquarie Bank.

Finally, Baldovin specialises in accounting and taxation, and is the director – head of tax advisory at Chapman Eastway, specialising in high-net-worth individuals.

HeirWealth chief executive, Ray Tubman, said: “I’m pleased to announce the formation of the HeirWealth advisory board and the appointment of Geoff Lloyd as our chair.

“This is a board that truly understands the challenges that many families and professional advisers face as part of the country’s $3.5 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer including administrative inefficiencies and managing both traditional and non-traditional asset across multiple tools.”

HeirWealth’s platform aims to develop a more organised and smooth process of intergenerational wealth transfer and covers 40 asset classes across shares, property, digital currency and collectibles such as art and cars. Over $3.5 trillion is expected to be transferred between generations by 2050.

“Over the next 20 years we will see an unprecedented amount of wealth being transferred from the Baby Boomers to the Millennials,” said Tubman.

“We are about to witness the feminisation of wealth and the transfer of wealth to a new generation who invest and interact completely differently to their forebears. The times are changing and it’s vital for advisers to engage with the next generation and digitise their offerings to satisfy the new order.”