Senate committee recommends passage of DBFO legislation

The Senate economics legislation committee has recommended Schedule 1 of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) legislation be passed and is a “faithful implementation” of the recommendations.

In a report on 21 June following a day of committee hearings of 13 June, chair Senator Jess Walsh recommended the bill is passed. She noted the measures will remove unnecessary red tape in relation to advice payments and ensure Australians have access to high quality advice.

The report had been delayed by one day, having been expected to be released on 20 June.

“The committee is encouraged by the significant level of support from industry for the government’s Delivering Better Financial Outcomes package of reforms, and in particular the reforms in Schedule 1 of this bill that form Tranche 1 of the package.

“The committee notes that Schedule 1 of the bill is a critical first step in implementing the government’s response to the Quality of Advice Review, and is a faithful implementation of those recommendations.”

Regarding the controversial guidelines around Section 99FA, she sided with ASIC and Treasury that it would be too difficult to be more prescriptive and recommended the measure is left unchanged. Walsh said the committee believed the existing audit and review mechanisms would be effective for trustees’ assurance purposes.

The legislation sets out multiple requirements that need to be satisfied before a trustee can charge the cost of advice against a member’s interest in the fund. This includes an assurance that the financial product advice is personal advice and is wholly or partly about the member’s interest in the fund. It also outlines that a trustee is not required to agree to the member’s request to charge the relevant costs even when the requirements are satisfied.

The measure had come under fire from organisations and licensees who said it would create extra work and costs for advisers. WT Financial managing director Keith Cullen told the committee that the cost burden of the change regarding scrutiny of advice documents would be $400 per member request.

Walsh wrote: “In particular, the committee draws attention to the supplementary explanatory memorandum which states ‘Consistent with meeting their obligations under the current 99FA, trustees should have in place robust assurance processes to satisfy themselves that advice deductions from members’ superannuation accounts comply with their legal obligations. This may include random or risk-based sampling of advice.’

“Further, the committee notes that ASIC clearly supports a risk and sample based approach by trustees, as referenced in joint regulatory guidance from ASIC and APRA, in the recent 781 report, in multiple recent speeches and in evidence to this committee.

“The committee notes views that the primary law should be more prescriptive in outlining steps that trustees must take to meet their obligations. However, the committee is convinced by evidence from ASIC and Treasury that a prescriptive approach is likely to be impractical given the diversity within the superannuation industry.”

