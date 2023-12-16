Scotiabank to add hundreds of financial advisers to catch up with rivals
“That’s something we absolutely have to close the gap on,” Allard told analysts and shareholders during an investor day Dec. 13.
Doubling the number of in-branch and “mobile advice” advisers will mean adding as many as 600 people to those teams over several years, Allard said. Many of those roles will go to existing Scotiabank employees, she said.
Previous CEO Brian Porter tried to shore up Scotiabank’s historical weakness in wealth management with a pair of major acquisitions, buying money-management firms Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. and MD Financial Management in 2018. The bank also owns the Dynamic line of mutual funds.
Scotiabank’s new wealth-management targets include increasing assets under management by eight per cent a year over the next five years, with a return on equity of about 20 per cent. The unit posted a return on equity of 14.6 per cent last year.