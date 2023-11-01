

Ottawa



New













Share on Facebook









Share on Twitter









Share by Email



‘Threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment’

OPP are investigating multiple bomb threats against school boards in northern and eastern Ontario. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating multiple bomb threats to school boards across parts of northern and eastern Ontario.

Bill Dickson, acting manager of media relations for the force, said early this morning police were notified about threats against schools in northern Ontario.

He said later in the day, police became aware of schools in eastern Ontario that also received threats.

“There have been no devices found and no reason to believe this is legitimate,” he said.

Dickson said threats were sent electronically to the school boards demanding money.

OPP’s cyber crime team is investigating.

“It just appears to be someone trying to make money. Best-case scenario it’s just a huge inconvenience for everyone.”

OPP said many of the affected schools and facilities have closed as a precaution while the investigation continues.

Dickson said he couldn’t tell CBC how many schools were affected.

“We want to make sure we let everyone know we are on top of this,” he said.

An email sent by

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO) to parents said several Ontario school boards have received threats.

“As a safety measure, all students and staff in our schools have been directed to places of shelter within our communities,” the email said in French.

“Students will return to the school grounds at the end of the day to return home and take school transportation.”

Parents won’t be able to contact schools, but if a student needs to be picked up during school hours, parents can go to the school and a staff member will direct them to the shelter location.

All planned after-school activities have been cancelled, according to the board email.