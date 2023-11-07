School Facility Efficiency Review Committee outlines consolidating Olympia schools to save money

By P. Jade Asumbrado

The Facility Efficiency Review Committee outlined three scenarios preferred the most for consideration to the Olympia School District (OSD) Board, which they considered instrumental in bringing back more operational budget.

This Thursday, November 2, the committee had a work session to discuss the opinions of their 32 consistently attending members.

Shannon Bingham of Western Demographics, Inc., who served as the committee’s demographer, explained the committee’s most prevailing choices for addressing the budget deficit.

“I think the majority opinion is that you’re about to see attempts to identify the least harmful course of action, but it concedes that these changes will have a significant and lasting effect on the district and the nature of some of what we’re proposing is fairly drastic,” said Bingham.

Bingham clarified that these scenarios are not necessarily final recommendations or consensus beliefs but the majority’s opinion.

Majority’s preferred scenarios

The committee presented four scenarios ranked in order of the majority’s preference:

Middle schools convert to 7-8 Grade configuration by consolidating Jefferson Middle School, Reeves Middle School, and LP Brown Elementary School. Standard consolidation of Boston Harbor, LP Brown, McKenny Elementary Schools, and Jefferson Middle School. Consultant’s eastside and westside P-8 grade reconfiguration – Consolidate LP Brown, Roosevelt (into the adjacent P-8), Garfield (into the adjacent P-8) “Add Alternate” – Additional Scenario Applicable to All – Consolidate the Large Special Curriculums (Options) into Fewer Buildings (Lincoln, ORLA, Avanti)

“The solution that rose to the top would involve reconfiguring the district’s middle schools to a 7-8 grade configuration and taking two offline,” Bingham shared.

Bingham identified two schools that would be taken offline: Jefferson Middle School and Reeves Middle School

This scenario would make the remainder of the elementary schools in the district operate as kindergarten or pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade schools (P-6), making middle school buildings run significantly more extensive than they are now.

“In conjunction with those changes at the middle schools reducing to two, and the kindergarten through sixth structure for the elementary schools, we would close LP Brown Elementary School,” reported Bingham.

Consolidating schools

Bingham also explained the second most preferred scenario: a standard consolidation of Boston Harbor, LP Brown, McKenny Elementary Schools, and Jefferson High School.

Bingham added that a standard school consolidation program means “no fancy changes” in grade configuration or other structural issues.

“What we would do would take four schools offline, and that would result in the Jefferson area being split between Marshall and Reeves,” said Bingham. “And then there would also be associated with that 3 elementary school consolidations based on a variety of indicators– size, condition, percentage, utilization. Those would be Boston Harbor, LP Brown and McKenny.”

The third most preferred scenario would take two of the four existing middle schools and convert them into P-8, a bigger school with Pre-kindergarten to 8th grade.

“So on each side of the district, as divided by Budd Inlet, we would have a middle school and a P-8,” Bingham said.

The third choice leads to a possible closure of Roosevelt Elementary School near Reeves Middle School. Bingham said that Reeves is more appropriate for a P-8 because “Roosevelt sits on a 6.4-acre site, whereas Reeves is an appropriately sized middle school”.

The last scenario would be above the other three as a recommendation to look at the neighborhood population schools and the specialized curriculum schools.

It will consolidate three of the special curriculum buildings into fewer buildings.

“One scenario mentioned would be to close Lincoln, put it into ORLA, and then take a high school program at ORLA and put it in Avanti. Some of that prioritizing would require further conversation,” said Bingham.

Superintendent Patrick Murphy emphasized that if the board decides to consolidate or close schools, several hearings and community time would be designated to ensure a seamless transition for the affected families.

How much money will be saved?

Each of the scenarios above also came with projected costs and savings. Scenario 1 would give the district approximate cost savings amounting to $3 million, Scenario 2 $4 million, and Scenario 3 $3 million.

Whichever the board chooses, these operating dollars would go back into the operating budget.

If the board also chooses to do the last additional scenario, there would be $1 million saved.

During the last regular board meeting, parents appealed against the potential closure of a community school.