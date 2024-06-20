Scammers are using obituaries to make money





Jeff Nieves knows that scammers will do anything to steal people’s money. He’s seen it firsthand. As the funeral director for Legacy Options in Fort Myers, Nieves said some families he’s worked with have been targeted after their loved ones’ obituary was posted online. “They’re receiving calls from people claiming to be a representative of the funeral home, and they’re demanding some type of funds,” Nieves explained. “It breaks my heart that we have to be concerned with people trying to scam them.” “It’s the absolute lowest,” he said of the scam. “(The) lowest kind of act you can possibly do as a human being.” It’s become known as the ‘obituary scam’ and now, there’s a new twist to it. Cybersecurity company Secureworks warns that scammers now appear to be using artificial intelligence to enhance fake obituary sites. Scammers take information from actual obituaries and re-post it – often on several scam sites – hoping people searching online will click on those instead. “In the day and age of artificial intelligence, it can be so hard to determine what’s authentic from inauthentic,” cybersecurity expert Evan Lutz told NBC2. Lutz said once victims are on the fake obituary sites, there are all sorts of ways criminals can get their money. It could be through malware, fake virus pop-ups or even as simple as just asking for donations from people. “(Victims) are thinking they’re doing something as a service to the family,” Lutz explained. “In reality, they’re just lining the pockets of the attackers.” Before visiting a website, take a close look at the URL – or site name – and beware of ones that are overly generic. Those could be scam sites. Legacy Options has gone as far as to put a disclaimer on their site, warning that what’s posted in an obituary is out there for anyone – including criminals – to see. “Just be aware that funeral homes would never call to demand money from you. We wouldn’t, at least,” Nieves explained. “If you have something online that’s asking for your money, just don’t do it,” Lutz insisted.

