Saving money on your water bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – With inflation squeezing every penny from your budget, saving as much as you can every way you can is important.

There are some things you can do to save when it comes to every drop of water you use. It is summer and with the heat comes higher water bills. Homeowners can use as much as two to four times as much water in the summer if you have that home garden or that beautiful lawn you want to keep green and lush. Add that to daily water use or problems and you can end up spending a lot of green.

Kelley Dearing Smith, Vice President of Strategic Communications and Marketing for the Louisville Water Company, works diligently to remind the public of the value and necessity of a product that is often taken for granted, water.

“I like to give advice on how to be smart with their water usage because if you can be smart then you’re going to save,” Dearing-Smith said. “Brushing your teeth. Do you leave the faucet running? There’s really no need to, right?”

According to Yougov.com slightly more than a third of Americans still do not shut off the faucet when brushing their teeth. A waste of water and money.

“Getting a glass of water maybe you want to let the water run cause you think it’s going to make it colder,” Dearing-Smith explained. “Well, you can also fill up a jug of water and put it in the refrigerator. I think that’ll make it cold too.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American household wastes 90 gallons of water per day, which adds up to over 1 trillion gallons annually.

Let that wash over you for a minute.

“As Americans in general it’s really easy to take for granted that you have drinking water,” Dearing-Smith said. “You just turn on the tap and it’s there but often you don’t think about if you just leave that water running.”

The less water used, the less water waste, the lower the bill and the less money out of your pocket.

“Do you really need to wash those dishes or use the dish washer,” asked Dearing-Smith. “The dish washer will often use much less water than washing those dishes by hand.”

In the summer it will cost more green to get the green you want to see in the garden or lawn if you don’t pay attention.

“If you have a sprinkler system or if you have an irrigation system check the nozzles,” stressed Dearing-Smith. “Make sure you’re watering the landscaping and the garden and not the asphalt. If you can water early in the day. Later at night.”

Water when the sunlight is weakest, and the ground is coolest to allow the water time to permeate deeply into the soil before the sun gets too hot or after the sun has gone down some.

“If you live in a home and have a water bill you have to be a smart consumer,” explained Dearing-Smith. “Nine out of 10homes in America have some kind of leak.”

For example, a leaky toilet can really drain you are account.

“You can easily waste up to 1,000 gallons of water a day,” exclaimed Dearing-Smith.

Dearing-Smith wants customers to know about Louisville Water Company’s consumer portal, Pure Connect.

It is a consumer portal with instant access to your account the same way you bank online. It gives you self-service options for bill payment. You can make common requests but more importantly allows you to see your water use reports and see personalized trends. You can also get tips and resources like leak detection and gardening tips or set communication preferences. If your bill is higher than normal it gives you the power to quickly investigate why.

Money Saving Water Tips

Bathroom

Take shorter showers. Every minute spent in the shower uses about two-and-a-half gallons of water. The average American showers for eight minutes.

Do not flush the toilet every time you pee. Most toilets use anywhere from about two to seven gallons per flush.

Kitchen

Do not clean vegetables or rinse dishes under running water. Place them in a pan of water and not under a running faucet. It wastes a lot of water.

Wait to run the dishwasher until it is full. It uses the same amount of water every time it runs, so if you run it when it is partially empty, you are wasting water and money.

Outside

Do not over-water. Soil can hold only so much moisture, and the rest simply runs off.

Water slowly for better absorption, and never water on a windy day. Wind increases evaporation and can carry water to areas like sidewalks and driveways that do not need it.

You can mix your lawn and garden area with landscape areas of wood chips, rocks, gravel, or other materials. Those substances require no water. That may save money since you would not have to water those areas.

Sweep your porch, deck, walkway, driveway, sidewalk, and other outdoor areas instead of hosing them off.

Use rain barrels instead of a water hose to collect water for your gardening needs. Mother Nature may be able to help provide for a small garden with the collection of rain.

