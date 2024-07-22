Saving money helps you sleep better, says new study

July 22, 2024
A man lies on his back in bed, sleeping happily in a comfortable position


Managing finances can be stressful, with money woes a common cause of sleep disruption. But the secret of a good night’s sleep could lie within your savings account and how often you save money. 

It’s easy to think that you’ll sleep better if you have the best mattress or the right sleeping environment but, according to a new study, saving money can help to improve the quality of the sleep that you get. Researchers at the University of Bristol, UK, found that putting a monthly amount aside each month, no matter how small the sum, helped people feel more relaxed, be more optimistic about the future and subsequently sleep better at night. 



