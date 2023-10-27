Saving Money at Lenard's Outlet Store

AUSTRALIA | Lenard’s, the iconic Australian brand renowned for its classic handmade chicken-based meals, is stepping up to help families save hundreds on their grocery bills by opening its first-ever factory outlet in Brisbane.

For close to four decades, Lenard’s has been a staple in Australian households, providing delicious and nutritious meals that have become a nightly feature on dinner tables across the country.

However, as retail trends have rapidly evolved over the years, so too has Lenard’s approach to serving its loyal customers.

“We had to change,” said Len Poulter, founder of Lenard’s.

“The way retail has changed so rapidly over the years necessitated a shift in our strategy.”

The Capalaba factory outlet marks a significant milestone in Lenard’s 36-year history. For the first time, customers will have access to discounted prices on Lenard’s full range of meals. The outlet will also offer exclusive products and deals not available elsewhere.

“These sorts of shops are built to provide value,” said Poulter.

“We’re giving customers an opportunity to buy in bulk and take advantage of good pricing.”

From whole chickens to frozen ready-made meals, the outlet will offer more than 50 products at prices up to $10 cheaper than those found in supermarkets.

With households grappling with rising costs and shrinking budgets, factory outlets like this one are becoming an increasingly popular choice for families looking to save on their dinner tables without compromising on quality. One of the standout deals at the new outlet is chicken breasts selling for just $5.

“This outlet is designed for Mums and Dads, and anyone else, looking to save money,” added Poulter.

Looking ahead, Lenard’s hopes to open more factory outlets across Southeast Queensland and Australia.

“We potentially could open outlets on the north side of Brisbane, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, and all across Australia,” said Lenard’s Marketing Manager, Kelly Beach.

www.lenards.com.au.