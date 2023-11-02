November 2, 2023
Save your money, Apple M3 may not be the upgrade you


As I mentioned in my recent Which M3 MacBook is best for You article, it’s a little odd that Apple has chosen to focus its comparisons on the nearly five-year-old Intel MacBooks and the M1 Macbooks. However, the Wonka Factory of Cupertino’s logic is that many of those users have not yet upgraded; and it’s about time they do so. 

It makes sense that you should get 4-5 years of premium performance from a laptop investment. After that it’s probably time to invest in another system. That said, it doesn’t excuse Apple from not publicly providing benchmark comparisons versus the M2-powered MacBooks to fully inform its users which laptop may make the most sense for them to purchase. 



