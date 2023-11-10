November 10, 2023
Aldi in Rockford, Il.


If you don’t carry cash, make sure you at least have a quarter if you’re going shopping at Aldi. 

You’ll need a quarter if you want a shopping cart for your goods. But don’t worry, you’ll get it back when you return the cart to the corral.  

Aldi says not having staff collect shopping carts, as well as having customers bag their own groceries helps its stores save money and pass savings on to customers.

The German grocer has stores in 19 countries and nearly 2,340 stores in 39 states in the U.S.  

In August, Aldi said it would buy roughly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores throughout the Southeast. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, will include converting some stores to Aldi chains.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Gamification Is Bad News for Stock Investors, Particularly if the Trading Is Free

Gamification Is Bad News for Stock Investors, Particularly if the Trading Is Free

November 10, 2023

Allianz Beat Estimates as Pimco Sees Third Quarter of Inflows

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

Good news for Ripple (XRP)? The company is working on massive expansion

Good news for Ripple (XRP)? The company is working on massive expansion

November 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Guinness maker Diageo sees stock fall on profit warning

November 10, 2023
Five important things to consider when deciding whether a security solution is right for your organization

Five important things to consider when deciding whether a security solution is right for your organization

November 10, 2023
China’s ICBC, the world’s largest bank, hit by cyberattack that reportedly disrupted treasury markets

China’s ICBC, the world’s largest bank, hit by cyberattack that reportedly disrupted treasury markets

November 10, 2023
Nigel Clough: Mansfield Town boss celebrates 25 years in football management

Nigel Clough: Mansfield Town boss celebrates 25 years in football management

November 10, 2023
America’s Federal Reserve may soon go blind

New Mexico Ethics Commission to hear appeal in treasurer’s campaign finance case

November 10, 2023