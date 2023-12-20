Save on car ownership costs with these money-saving tips | Goulburn Post

Top methods that car owners can use to save on their vehicle’s running and maintenance costs. Picture Shutterstock

As the cost of living rises, car ownership can sting the hip pocket a fair amount.

Not only are car prices on the rise, but the costs of fuel and even servicing and maintenance all add up over time as well.

In addition to the rising costs of other everyday essentials, Aussie households can genuinely feel the pinch.

So how can Aussie drivers save on all the costs of car ownership?

We’ll be answering just that question today by outlining some top methods that car owners can use to save on their vehicle’s running and maintenance costs.

Read on to learn more about how you can save big on your car ownership costs in the future.

Refinance Your Car Loan

When it comes to buying new cars, it can be all too easy to go right to your maximum borrowing capacity.

But doing so typically results in you being saddled with loan repayments that greatly impede on your monthly living budget.

If you suspect that you may need to refinance your car loan in order to boost your saving power, then you’ll be happy to hear that you can do this simply enough.

All you really need to do is use a good car finance calculator to work out what you can borrow comfortably, and then use that information to find a car loan provider that’s able to provide you with competitive interest rates.

But it’s not just interest rates that you should be looking at when selecting the right car loan to suit your spending habits.

For instance, some banks and lenders also offer other incentives for signing up for a loan, such as cash-back offers, rewards or even frequent flyer points.

By refinancing your automotive debt, you could save hundreds a year, participate in competitive rewards programmes, and above all – strengthen your savings power.

Shop Around For Insurance

Insurance is one of the most significant ongoing expenses associated with owning a vehicle.

Of course, insurance is a vital investment for all car owners anyway – after all, you want to be covered in the event of a motor collision or any other incident where damage could befall your automobile.

The right insurance policy will also help to ensure that you’re not having to go out of pocket if you have a significant accident that results in your car needing urgent repairs.

It also means that you’re covered in case you cause damage to another vehicle or someone’s property, like a house, when you’re driving.

However, insurance premiums can rise each year at renewal time, making this time of year a perfect time to shop around for a better deal.

Loyalty doesn’t pay when it comes to insurance companies, as you’ll often find a cheaper premium by changing providers.

Like refinancing your car loan, it’s well worth using an online comparison tool or getting quotes from other insurance providers to see if you can save some money on your car insurance policy.

Find a Good Mechanic

If your car suffers a major mechanical issue, it can be expensive to repair.

Prevention can be the best treatment in this case, and an excellent mechanic who can provide regular servicing and maintenance can help you avoid this significant expense.

Depending on your vehicle, you’ll either need to service it every six months or 10,000km (whichever comes first), although some hybrid or electric vehicles only need a service once per year.

You might think that the dealership you purchased your car from is the best place to go for maintenance, but dealerships often charge through the nose for essential servicing.

A reputable and local mechanic can provide the same level of service and care for less cost.

Shop Around for Cheaper Fuel

Along with insurance and maintenance, fuel is another significant ongoing expense for car owners.

Most people fill up once a week or once a fortnight, and depending on the size of your vehicle, this can range from $50-100 dollars a pop.

It’s worth keeping an eye on local fuel prices by using an app like Fuel Spy or using certain fuel retailers’ apps that offer price lock features so you can lock in cheaper fuel.

It’s also worth paying attention to the fuel price cycle, as fuel prices tend to rise closer to the weekend or before a holiday period.

Filling up earlier in the week can be an excellent way to save some money at the bowser.

Wash Your Car Yourself

While it can be tempting to save time and effort by putting your car through the automated car wash or having it washed by hand by a company, this cost can add up if you’re doing it every few weeks.

While it is essential to keep your car clean to preserve the paint job and reduce the chance of corrosion and wear, you can save money by performing this task yourself.

Make it part of your weekly or fortnightly routine. You can buy all the products you need from the supermarket, including a sponge and bucket, and it can be a relaxing way to spend an hour on a sunny afternoon.

Finally, another great method for keeping the costs of car ownership low is reducing the likelihood of your being involved in a car accident or a breakdown.

Even with insurance, any accidents or other situations where you may need to make a claim can result in you having to pay out of pocket – be it for your claims excess or even for costs that may not be covered by your insurance policy (i.e. towing costs).

With that, one of the best methods for reducing your risks is to simply keep your car serviced regularly, keep your washer fluid reservoir topped up with water or windscreen wiper fluid, and keep your tyres inflated.

This last one is all too easy to overlook, but poor tyre pressure can actually be the hidden cause behind a range of different operational issues.

For instance, poor tyre pressure that’s left unchecked may result in decreased fuel efficiency, which means you’ll spend more on petrol.

Flat tyres can even be dangerous on the road and have the potential to cause motor accidents.

Similarly, it’s also an essential safety feature, as properly inflated tyres offer better grip and braking capacity.

Checking your tyre air pressure is also super easy.

All you need to do is head to your local petrol station and use their complimentary tyre pumps.

Be sure to do this routinely to ensure that you catch issues like tyre punctures well before they have the chance to wreak any real havoc.

So long as you’re keeping these tips in mind, you should find that maintaining your vehicle becomes both less cost-intensive and generally a lot easier as well.