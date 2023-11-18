Save money with your Library card

Rising prices make finding ways to stretch our money a priority—especially as the holidays approach! Whether you’re planning for an important purchase, wanting to try something new or just looking for ways to cut costs, pull out a Johnson County Library card instead of a credit card and make the Library your first stop.

The average new book is over $16. So, if you read just one book per month, checking them out at the Library instead will save you nearly $200 a year. In 2022, the Library saved Johnson County readers over $51 million in checkouts alone! You can also find great deals on gently used books at the Friends of Johnson County Library’s weekend book sales.

Download the Libby app and cut out your $15 monthly audiobook subscription cost. That’s $180 per year saved on top of access to unlimited titles anywhere, anytime.

Like to read the New York Times or Wall Street Journal, or maybe just the local news? Skip the $100+ annual subscription fees and access all without a paywall through the eLibrary. Print editions of popular newspapers and magazines are available to read at all 14 Library locations.

The Library offers thousands of DVDs to browse and check out, from new releases to classic film and television favorites. If streaming is more your style, cut out those monthly subscription fees with free streaming platforms like Kanopy.

Just in time for holiday gift-shopping or Black Friday deals, get the best bang for your buck with Consumer Reports. Normally a $59 annual subscription, visit a branch or log-in online for free access to more than 9,000 unbiased product reviews plus recommendations on services like banking, insurance and travel.

The Library is also one of the last places you can spend time with no expectation to buy anything. Spend an afternoon out of the house at a curated art exhibit, entertain grandkids when it’s too cold to play outside, or attend free programs and workshops on topics like financial planning, genealogy, community engagement, and arts and culture.

Visit any of Johnson County Library’s 14 branches, call 913-826-4600 or check out the website to explore how the Library can help you save money and improve your quality of life.