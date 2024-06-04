Save Money With Smart Water Heater Rewards

Water heating makes up about 20% of a home’s average energy consumption.

To help customers save energy and money, Southern California Edison launched SmartShift Rewards, a new program that turns your electric water heater into a smart device, activating it when rates are lower and keeping the water hot for when you need it.

Electricity prices fluctuate throughout the day, so by pre-heating during morning and midday hours, when there’s more clean energy available and rates are lower, you’ll save money and avoid using electricity in the evening, when it’s more expensive.

Once you sign up and complete a four-week orientation period, you’ll receive a $50 enrollment bonus and continue earning rewards for each month you participate.

“SmartShift Rewards helps customers save money without compromising hot water availability,” said Veronica Saakyan, principal manager for Building Electrification and Income Qualified Programs at SCE.

“The program operates on lower rates, stores clean energy for peak times, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and eases strain on the grid. It’s a win for our customers, for California and the climate,” Saakyan said.